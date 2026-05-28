The Zomato delivery boy who cracked DU’s FMS: I am trying to build a better life for my parents

Girish Sharma is the name of the Zomato delivery person who is trending after a LinkedIn post narrated how this Delhi University (DU) fresher once used to deliver food across Rohini and neighbouring areas. He took up the gig to support his family financially, but even while navigating the streets on his bike he carried along in his heart a dream -- to get admission in one of India’s top business schools. Starting next month, the 24-year-old Delhiite will be part of Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), DU to pursue Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Girish will be starting his MBA at the Faculty of Management Studies(FMS) next month.

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As his story caught internet’s attention (with more than 6k reactions), Girish could only think of the time when as a class X student he had started conducting tuition classes to younger students. “I come from a very humble background, studied in a government school, and was always very ambitious. I wanted to do something meaningful with my life but at the same time I had to contribute financially at home and become independent,” says Girish, adding, “When I gave tuition to younger students, it was to help my family and also fund my future education... In 2020 I started working with Zomato as their delivery rider. While some might have seen it as a job that is looked down upon. For me it was never that sentiment, neither I was made to feel that way because the neighbourhood I come from did not see it as such. My parents did not even know what Zomato was or understand what work I was doing but were just supporting me because I was trying to build a life for them and myself.”

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{{^usCountry}} He had an ambition but didn’t know how to achieve it with limited means. “While working as a delivery boy, I graduated from IGNOU’s School of Open Learning in 2023,” recalls Girirsh who continued his employment as a delivery boy for three months, but then Covid-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt. That pause, however, gave him time to reflect on what he truly wanted to do. “During the pandemic, I worked several odd jobs and even sold old books as well as worked at multiple call centres. But I wanted to pursue something that genuinely mattered to me. That’s when I realised I wanted to do an MBA, but only from a top B-school.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had an ambition but didn’t know how to achieve it with limited means. “While working as a delivery boy, I graduated from IGNOU’s School of Open Learning in 2023,” recalls Girirsh who continued his employment as a delivery boy for three months, but then Covid-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt. That pause, however, gave him time to reflect on what he truly wanted to do. “During the pandemic, I worked several odd jobs and even sold old books as well as worked at multiple call centres. But I wanted to pursue something that genuinely mattered to me. That’s when I realised I wanted to do an MBA, but only from a top B-school.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Girish then began his self-preparation for CAT and scored an impressive 98.94 percentile in 2023, which landed him with several calls from B-schools but he couldn’t get admission into any of them. “May be it was because of my lack of right work experience or due to my higher studies through open learning... Or it could be that my communication skills were not great at that time,” he guesses, sharing how he faced another difficult choice. “I got a job in Hyderabad and was confused whether to continue chasing an MBA or take up this opportunity. I chose to accept the job offer because my family needed financial stability.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Girish then began his self-preparation for CAT and scored an impressive 98.94 percentile in 2023, which landed him with several calls from B-schools but he couldn’t get admission into any of them. “May be it was because of my lack of right work experience or due to my higher studies through open learning... Or it could be that my communication skills were not great at that time,” he guesses, sharing how he faced another difficult choice. “I got a job in Hyderabad and was confused whether to continue chasing an MBA or take up this opportunity. I chose to accept the job offer because my family needed financial stability.” {{/usCountry}}

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Something didn’t let him give up on his dream. Thus even without any means to afford coaching classes, Girish relied on free online study material and continued preparing for another attempt of CAT. “I would study after office hours, work on improving my communication skills, and at the same time saved money to support my parents. Even buying small appliances for the house felt like a progress because it improved their quality of life.”

In 2025, his CAT score was 98 percentile and this secured him an admission to FMS, DU. “When I was appearing for the interviews this time, I knew I had to crack them because the dream was too important to let go... Everything I’ve done so far has been for my family and I’ve always tried to give them a better life. Getting into FMS will bring me one step closer to that. In future, I see myself in a leadership role in a big firm.”

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