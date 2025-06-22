Wrestler, U23 Asian Wrestling Championships gold medallist Priya Malik: Yeh shuruat hai, mera sapna bahut bada hai

All of 20, Priya Malik is well on her way to becoming the next big thing in Indian wrestling. On Friday, the Haryana native clinched the gold medal at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships in Vung Tau, Vietnam. Priya Malik won all three bouts by technical precision on her way to a gold in the women's 76kg category.

Competing in the women’s 76kg category, Priya won all three bouts with technical precision, leaving no room for doubt that she’s one to watch.

Following her win, the wrestler is ecstatic, but she knows the work isn’t quite done yet. “I am extremely happy right now, but this win will not stay with me for too long,” she says and elaborates, “Yeh bas shuruat hai. Mera sapna hai ki pehle Asian Games mein aur fir 2028 mein Olympics mein India ke liye gold lana hai.”

Ask if there was any nervousness when she stepped up to the mat for the final match and Priya dismisses the thought. “Bahut confidence milta hai jab aap mat pe hote hain aur aapko pata hai ki koi aapke against uss time pe point score nahin kar sakta,” she replies, noting that this comes from a conviction in her own strong mindset.

The rising star from a village in Jind also credits one man for pushing her forward — her dadda (grandfather) Prithvi Singh. Talking about her first coach and biggest cheerleader, Priya reminisces, “Dadda mere pehle inspiration the. Agar bachpan mein woh na hote, toh main wrestler nahin hoti. He got me interested in the sport and never left my side till his passing in 2020. I miss him on days like these but I know he is watching from above and smiling.”

While she’s had a strong support system in her family, the wrestler acknowledges that several other girls with the same dreams and aspirations as her aren’t as fortunate. “Main khush kismat hoon, lekin bahut si ladkiyan apna sapna nahin jee pati,” she muses. “I would like to tell those girls, agar tumne apne liye sapna dekh liya hai, toh kaun kya bol raha hai kabhi mat suno. Jis din tum apne mukaam ko haasil kar logi, uss din wahi sab tumhare peeche khade honge,” she signs off.

