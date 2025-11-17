Edit Profile
    Butter chicken cracks TasteAtlas' top 5 global chicken dishes: The Delhi-NCR spots that make it best

    We don't need to sell you on the magic of butter chicken — check out these spots that sell the best in the Capital instead

    Updated on: Nov 17, 2025 6:19 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    The TasteAtlas came out with its list of the best chicken dishes in the world, and of course Delhi's very precious butter chicken had to hop, skip and jump into the list at a cool number 5.

    The Delhi NCR butter chicken tour you NEED to take! (Photo: Pop's Kitchen)
    The Delhi NCR butter chicken tour you NEED to take! (Photo: Pop's Kitchen)

    If you're feeling lazy about a boring Monday night dinner, you couldn't possibly have chanced across a better excuse to jet past office traffic to one of these ever-hotspots. Stretchy naan or oodles of fluffy rice, Paperboard's butter chicken royalty reccos have you and your taste buds sorted.

    Gulati

    Where: Pandara Road

    What else: Hyderabadi dum pukht mutton biryani, chilli garlic naan, khameeri roti

    How much: 2,200 for two

    Mughal Mahal

    Where: Rajendra Place

    What else: Magaz pakora, keema kulcha, butter gravy, gosht saag

    How much: 2,200 for two

    Havemore

    Where: Pandara Road

    What else: Chicken karahi, mutton brain masala, mirchi parantha

    How much: 2,500 for two

    Embassy

    Where: Connaught Place

    What else: Chicken rara, keema mutter, kadhai prawns, rogani naan

    How much: 2,600 for two

    Moti Mahal

    Where: Daryaganj

    What else: Murg musallam, bharwan naan, murg Punjab dal masala

    How much: 1,300 for two

    Karim's

    Where: Nizamuddin, Jama Masjid, Lodhi Road

    What else: Baqarkhani kulcha, murgh biryani anarkali, mutton biryani bahishti, firdausi qorma

    How much: 1,600 for two

    Lazeez Affaire

    Where: Chanakyapuri

    What else: Kasturi kebab, Lahori mutton

    How much: 1,500 for two

    Lakhori

    Where: Haveli Dharampura, Chandni Chowk

    What else: Haveli special murg qorma, aloo mint kebab

    How much: 4,000 for two

    Dhaba - The Claridges

    Where: Khan Market

    What else: Raan kebab, gajrela

    How much: 5,500 for two

    Butter chicken came in fifth after Turkey's Pilic Topkapi, Morocco's Rfissa, South Korea's Chikkin and Peru's Pollo a la Brasa — but we all know what we're ordering for the night!

