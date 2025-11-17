Butter chicken cracks TasteAtlas' top 5 global chicken dishes: The Delhi-NCR spots that make it best

The TasteAtlas came out with its list of the best chicken dishes in the world, and of course Delhi's very precious butter chicken had to hop, skip and jump into the list at a cool number 5.
The Delhi NCR butter chicken tour you NEED to take! (Photo: Pop's Kitchen)
If you're feeling lazy about a boring Monday night dinner, you couldn't possibly have chanced across a better excuse to jet past office traffic to one of these ever-hotspots. Stretchy naan or oodles of fluffy rice, Paperboard's butter chicken royalty reccos have you and your taste buds sorted.
Gulati Where: Pandara Road What else: Hyderabadi dum pukht mutton biryani, chilli garlic naan, khameeri roti How much: ₹2,200 for two Mughal Mahal Where: Rajendra Place What else: Magaz pakora, keema kulcha, butter gravy, gosht saag How much: ₹2,200 for two Havemore Where: Pandara Road What else: Chicken karahi, mutton brain masala, mirchi parantha How much: ₹2,500 for two Embassy Where: Connaught Place What else: Chicken rara, keema mutter, kadhai prawns, rogani naan How much: ₹2,600 for two Moti Mahal Where: Daryaganj What else: Murg musallam, bharwan naan, murg Punjab dal masala How much: ₹1,300 for two Karim's Where: Nizamuddin, Jama Masjid, Lodhi Road What else: Baqarkhani kulcha, murgh biryani anarkali, mutton biryani bahishti, firdausi qorma How much: ₹1,600 for two Lazeez Affaire Where: Chanakyapuri What else: Kasturi kebab, Lahori mutton How much: ₹1,500 for two Lakhori Where: Haveli Dharampura, Chandni Chowk What else: Haveli special murg qorma, aloo mint kebab How much: ₹4,000 for two Dhaba - The Claridges Where: Khan Market What else: Raan kebab, gajrela How much: ₹5,500 for two
Butter chicken came in fifth after Turkey's Pilic Topkapi, Morocco's Rfissa, South Korea's Chikkin and Peru's Pollo a la Brasa — but we all know what we're ordering for the night!