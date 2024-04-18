Bread it up with this recipe offering the best of both worlds

Have leftover bread but confused between sweet and savoury preferences? Try this bread chocolate pocket and basket eggs grilled cheese hack by Tommy Winkler (@tommywinkler) using just two slices of bread. Make bread chocolate pocket and basket eggs grilled cheese using just two slices of bread(Photo: Instagram/tommywinkler)

Step 1

Bread chocolate pocket (Photo: Instagram/tommywinkler)

To first make the chocolate pocket, take a bread slice and place one square chocolate bar slice of your preference in the centre. Now, place another slice of bread on top of it.

Step 2

Bread chocolate pocket (Photo: Instagram/tommywinkler)

Use a glass cup and cut a little circle on the bread in the centre, sealing the chocolate inside the dough pocket. Keep aside the extra borders of the bread slices.

Step 3

Bread chocolate pocket(Photo: Instagram/tommywinkler)

Chuck the bread pockets in the toaster. Once popped, you are left with a little toasted round bread pocket filled with melted chocolate.

Step 4

Basket eggs grilled cheese bread(Photo: Instagram/tommywinkler)

Place the two bread slices kept aside on a heated pan. Now, break two eggs into the circles made in step 2 and let it cook.

Step 5

Basket eggs grilled cheese bread(Photo: Instagram/tommywinkler)

Flip them after they turn golden brown and add two cheese slices and salt and pepper, as required. Voila, you are now ready to savour the basket eggs grilled cheese toast.