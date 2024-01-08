Discover the benefits of coarse grains used for dishes at Ujjain street food hub

Ujjain, the popular city of Madhya Pradesh, is commonly known for its spiritual tourism. However, the place is also known for its local and traditional food which reflects its rich cultural diversity. In an effort to promote awareness about the regions food that are not only delicious but healthy too, the state's CM Mohan Yadav on Sunday inaugurated country's first healthy and hygienic street food hub 'Prasadam'. What is more interesting and unique about this initiative is the hub, built at Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, aims to offer healthy street food made from coarse grains. We have compiled a list of grains and their respective benefits that will be utilized in the preparation of these dishes: The coarse grains, also known as millets, are packed with health benefits

Rajgira- Also known as ramdana or amaranth, Rajgira is gluten-free. While some may call it a grain, but it is usually classified as a seed. The seed is loaded with protein and can be consumed in the form of flour, millet, or leaves as it offers a loads of nutritional benefits in each variations

Sanwa- Often referred to as 'sanwa rice' because it resembles broken rice after cooking, it is a small, white grain millet that is larger than semolina but smaller than sabudana. Sanwa millet has been traditionally used in various food products around the world, including porridge, unleavened bread, cookies, cakes, couscous, and malted beverages.

Kuttu- Kuttu, also known as buckwheat, is a fruit seed, It is an excellent source of high-quality protein, magnesium, vitamin B6, dietary fiber, iron, niacin (vitamin B3), thiamine (vitamin B1), and zinc.

Ragi - Scientifically known as Eleusine coracana, this annual cereal crop primarily found in tropical regions of Africa and Asia, such as Ethiopia, India, and Sri Lanka. Packed with a plethora of nutrients, ragi offers valuable health benefits, including improved digestion, slowed aging, and diabetes management.

Kangni - Also known as foxtail millet, this ancient variety of millet has been cultivated for centuries. It is the most widely grown millet species in Asia. One of the key advantages of foxtail millet is that it is gluten-free, making it an excellent grain option for individuals with gluten allergies. Additionally, foxtail millet is a great source of dietary fiber, which can help alleviate various gastric issues.

Kodo - Belonging to the Poaceae family, Kodo millet is referred to as rice grass, ditch millet, or cow grass in English. These millets are packed with the goodness of carbohydrates, proteins, and dietary fibers. They also contain essential vitamins like niacin and riboflavin, as well as minerals such as calcium, iron, and phosphorus.

Sama - It is a gluten-free, fiber-rich, and highly nutritious seed. Consuming this tiny, round, cream-colored grains offers numerous health benefits, particularly due to its high iron content.

Bajra - Also known as Pearl Millet, this is a popular grain in India particularly consumed during the winter months as it provides essential warmth to the body. Bajra is not only gluten-free but also light on the stomach and easily digestible. Including a variety of grains in one's regular diet is crucial to ensure the body receives all the necessary nutrients.

Gram - It is a pulse flour made from chana dal or brown/kaala chana, which is a type of chickpea. It is a staple ingredient in the cuisines of the Indian subcontinent. Gram flour is rich in carbohydrates, contains higher fiber compared to other flours, is gluten-free, and has a higher proportion of protein.

Jowar - It is highly regarded as a healthy alternative to refined flour or all-purpose flour. This fiber-rich millet is extensively cultivated in India. Jowar is a gluten-free, whole grain, complex carbohydrate that is packed with essential nutrients and minerals. It has gained popularity as an ancient grain and is widely enjoyed today.