Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi! A sweet renaissance: Chefs are giving the Prophet’s favourite fruit a modern twist

Traditionally eaten whole, the date is having its culinary moment this Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi, celebrating the Prophet’s birthday. Chefs and home cooks are looking at the fruit through a contemporary lens, from Indo-Arabic fusion and French-inspired pastries to artisanal frozen treats.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi! A sweet renaissance (shutterstock)

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Mumbai-based home Chef Abida Rizvi shares, “Earlier, dates were mostly chopped into halwas or rolled into laddoos. Today, it’s the hero of the plate.” Her stuffed dates, filled with rich khoya, pistachios, cardamom, and honey drizzle, turn the date into a sophisticated party appetiser.The Modern Bakery Glow-Up

For Chef Shavez Ahmad, Faculty of Culinary Arts at the Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow, the fruit offers endless possibilities in modern baking and confectionery. "Dates work beautifully as a natural sweetener, filling, and flavour component," he says. His contemporary spin? A luxurious date caramel, made by blending softened dates with cream, butter, and a pinch of sea salt—perfect for drizzling over tarts, brownies, and cheesecakes. He also champions date-and-pistachio truffles, fusing date paste with roasted nuts and dark chocolate for a rich Indo-Arabic bite.

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Date caramel by Chef Shavez Ahmad Faculty of Culinary Arts at the Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow

{{^usCountry}} Guilt-Free IndulgenceOver in Pune’s artisanal baking scene, Chef Sonali Chandra is tapping into the fruit’s natural sweetening power to bypass refined sugars. Her signature date-banana frozen dessert blends soaked dates with ripe bananas, milk or cream, and a dash of cinnamon. “It adds both body and deep caramel undertones,” she notes, proving that festive indulgence can be naturally wholesome. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Guilt-Free IndulgenceOver in Pune’s artisanal baking scene, Chef Sonali Chandra is tapping into the fruit’s natural sweetening power to bypass refined sugars. Her signature date-banana frozen dessert blends soaked dates with ripe bananas, milk or cream, and a dash of cinnamon. “It adds both body and deep caramel undertones,” she notes, proving that festive indulgence can be naturally wholesome. {{/usCountry}}

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Date-banana frozen dessert by Chef Sonali Chandra

Beyond the Sweet Tooth

The versatility doesn’t end with desserts. Faizal Raza, who runs a cloud kitchen in Delhi, relies on dates to balance bold, savoury profiles. His special date-tamarind chutney blends dates, tangy tamarind, roasted cumin, chilli, and jaggery into an essential sweet-and-sour glaze for kebabs, chaats, and roasted starters. “The same ingredient can seamlessly transition from a pastry filling to a savoury dip without losing its distinct identity,” he points out.

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Date-tamarind chutney by Faizal Raza

Redefining the Mithai ka Dabba

The traditional sweet shop is also getting a date-forward makeover. Chef Sonu Kumar Yadav of Novotel Hyderabad Gachibowli highlights the produce’s rising popularity in the Indian confectionery scene. His khajur-pistachio barfi pairs velvety date paste with reduced milk solids, cardamom, and crunchy pistachios. He explains, “The date lends a deep natural sweetness, rich colour, and an unmistakable chew that elevates classic Indian mithai.”

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Khajur-pistachio barfi by Chef Sonu Kumar Yadav