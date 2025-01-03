Entering 2025: Culinary trends to watch

As we step into the New Year, curiosity abounds about the evolving culinary landscape of 2025. We spoke to leading chefs and food bloggers to uncover the trends set to dominate. Here's what they had to say: Live-fire cooking and concept-based pop-ups will captivate the diners

1. Local flavors on the global map

A growing appreciation for artisanal, local, and traditional foods on global platform highlights a collective yearning for authenticity and a deeper connection to heritage. This trend is expected to resonate even more strongly this year. “India’s artisanal creations—whether it’s cheeses redefining Indian terroir, or Indian gins and chocolates making waves in global markets—are perfect examples of how tradition can innovate and lead on the world stage,” says Chef Varun Inamdar.

2. Expanding use of AI in food

Artificial Intelligence played a significant role in 2024, and its influence is set to grow further in 2025. AI will be instrumental in curating menus that blend diverse culinary cultures for occasions such as weddings or festivals “Imagine an Indian marrying a Korean and needing a menu that fuses both cuisines—AI can be a fantastic tool for creating such unique culinary experiences,” explains Chef Kunal Kapur.

3. Personalization through technology

Personalization is no longer confined to wellness, travel, or fashion—it’s transforming food as well like never before. Consumers increasingly seek meals tailored to their tastes, health requirements, and budgets. Technology is enabling such customization. “In the hospitality sector, technology can map customer preferences to deliver a highly personalized dining experience,” says chef Kapur.

4. Plant-based dining

The plant-based movement continues to gain momentum, with chefs elevating vegan and vegetarian dishes to new heights. Street food and fine dining alike will feature creative recipes that turn humble ingredients into stunning creations. “Expect extraordinary dishes crafted from ordinary ingredients, like brinjal being transformed into something appetizing and visually striking,” chef Kapur adds.

5. Immersive dining experiences

Dining in 2025 will be about more than just food—it will be about fully engaging the senses. Live-fire cooking and concept-based pop-ups will captivate diners looking for unique and memorable experiences. “These immersive methods will appeal to Gen Z and drive viral food trends,” notes food blogger Mehak Dhawan.

6. Fusion food

Fusion food remains a crowd favourite, blending global techniques with Indian flavours. “Dishes like butter chicken bao exemplify this trend, offering exciting combinations that delight food lovers,” says Dhawan.