Give your Diwali mithai a decorative twist with this DIY tree

Content creator Samruta (@samstylehomes) has given motichoor ladoos and white pedas a festive makeover by arranging them into a decorative mithai tree. The video, which has garnered 64K views, offers an easy DIY idea that can also double up as a centrepiece for your festive table.

A mithai tree to sweeten your Diwali table

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How to make it

Step 1: Take a thermocol or foam cone and cover it with cling film

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Step 2: Insert toothpicks into the cone

Step 3: Take your sweets and arrange them across the cone, alternating between ladoos and pedas

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{{^usCountry}} Step 4: Fill the gaps with edible flowers and experiment with other mithai of your choice. Place the finished tree on a pastry stand and add fairy lights for a festive finishing touch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 4: Fill the gaps with edible flowers and experiment with other mithai of your choice. Place the finished tree on a pastry stand and add fairy lights for a festive finishing touch {{/usCountry}}

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