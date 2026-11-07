...
...
Next Story

Give your Diwali mithai a decorative twist with this DIY tree

From motichoor ladoos to white pedas, arrange your favourite sweets into a festive tree with this simple DIY idea.

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 20:34:56 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Content creator Samruta (@samstylehomes) has given motichoor ladoos and white pedas a festive makeover by arranging them into a decorative mithai tree. The video, which has garnered 64K views, offers an easy DIY idea that can also double up as a centrepiece for your festive table.

A mithai tree to sweeten your Diwali table
A mithai tree to sweeten your Diwali table

How to make it

Step 1: Take a thermocol or foam cone and cover it with cling film

Step 2: Insert toothpicks into the cone

Step 3: Take your sweets and arrange them across the cone, alternating between ladoos and pedas

 
fooddiwali
Home/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/Give your Diwali mithai a decorative twist with this DIY tree
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks