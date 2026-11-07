Give your Diwali mithai a decorative twist with this DIY tree

Content creator Samruta (@samstylehomes) has given motichoor ladoos and white pedas a festive makeover by arranging them into a decorative mithai tree. The video, which has garnered 64K views, offers an easy DIY idea that can also double up as a centrepiece for your festive table.
How to make it
Step 1: Take a thermocol or foam cone and cover it with cling film
Step 2: Insert toothpicks into the cone
Step 3: Take your sweets and arrange them across the cone, alternating between ladoos and pedas
Step 4: Fill the gaps with edible flowers and experiment with other mithai of your choice. Place the finished tree on a pastry stand and add fairy lights for a festive finishing touch{{/usCountry}}
Step 4: Fill the gaps with edible flowers and experiment with other mithai of your choice. Place the finished tree on a pastry stand and add fairy lights for a festive finishing touch{{/usCountry}}