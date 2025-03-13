You'll not want to dig into anything but this Hyderabadi red chicken recipe for your big Holi lunch!

Being spoilt for choice with an elaborate Holi lunch may *sound* like the dream. That being said, we really can't envision anyone having the energy to take several trips to the food table to meddle with them all. After a Sun-packed afternoon of Holi revelry, nothing will hit the spot as good as a fuss-free but flavour packed main with your choice of carbs on the side. This Hyderabadi red chicken recipe fits the bill and then some more! This Hyderabadi red chicken will be the perfect end to your Holi afternoon

Hyderabadi red chicken

Ingredients: Chicken - 1kg, almonds - 15, cashews - 15, coconut powder - 1/2 cup, water and yoghurt - consistency-specific, salt to taste, yoghurt - 250gms, ginger garlic paste - 2tbsps, black pepper powder - 2tsps, red chilli powder - 2tsps, garam masala - 2tsps, turmeric powder - 1/2tsp, juice of a lemon, red chilli sauce - 2tbsps, green chilli sauce - 2tbsps, soya sauce - 1tbsp, slit whole green chillies - 4 to 5, ghee - 2tbsps, chopped large onions - 2, a dash of cream, chopped mint and coriander

Method: Wash thhe chicken well and cut it up into bite sized pieces. Chop the onions against the grain and deep fry till crispy and golden-brown. Separately grind the almonds, cashews, coconut powder with enough water and yoghurt so as to achieve a smooth, paste-like consistency. Lather over the chicken and add to this, salt to taste, the extra yoghurt, ginger garlic paste, black pepper powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, lemon juice, red chilli sauce, green chilli sauce, soya sauce, slit green chillies, ghee, the fried onions and chopped mint and coriander. Massage the chicken pieces well with this and let it marinate for at least 2 hours to overnight. Now for the cooking, take a heavy bottom pan and add some oil. Let it get hot before adding the chicken, complete with marination. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes on medium to high heat. Drop the flame to low and cover and cook for 30 minutes or until the chicken is tender and the oil separates. Add a dash of heavy cream, garnish with chopped mint and coriander and feast on with either rice, or naan.

(recipe from Noor Baqtiar)

Don't think twice, this IS the only Holi lunch you and your guests will need!