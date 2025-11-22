How to keep your fruits and veggies fresh like a pro

Influencer Armen Adamjan (@creative_explained) shares clever, easy food storage hacks that keep fruits and veggies fresh longer, stay crisp, reduce waste, and make your fridge smarter with minimal effort. Grapes can stay fresh for up to two weeks if you poke small holes in a ziploc bag and refrigerate.Keep celery crisp and hydrated by placing stalks in a glass of water inside the fridge, refreshing water regularly.Wrap each lettuce head individually in foil and store in the fridge to maintain crispness for up to a month.Carrots stay crunchy for about three weeks when stored upright in a jar with a little water in the fridge.Mushrooms remain fresh for seven days if kept in a paper bag inside the fridge, preventing sliminess and spoilage.