India’s street food culture is legendary, I’m drawn to chaat and pani puri: Michelin star Chef Ricardo Chaneton

Chef Ricardo Chaneton is the founder and chef at Mono in Hong Kong. It is a one-MICHELIN-star restaurant, which they received in 2022, and which they have retained since then. He became the first Venezuelan chef to have won a Michelin star, and has gained popularity by combining Latin American food with classical French techniques. Mono also ranks #24 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025. Chef Ricardo Chaneton of Mono(HTBS)

Chef Ricardo is in the city and will be showcasing his culinary expertise at Vetro at The Oberoi, Mumbai on August 2 and 3, and will then head to 360̊ at The Oberoi, New Delhi on August 7 and 8.

In an exclusive conversation with HT City, Chef Ricardo Chaneton talks about the similarities between Indian and Latin American cuisine and ingredients, along with the street food he wants to try, spices he'd like to cart home and the love for tradition that exists in both communities.

Here's a snippet from the conversation:

Q: Interestingly, we've seen quite a few restaurants open in Mumbai and Delhi lately that are serving authentic Latin American food. Do you think this new-to-us cuisine will appeal to the Indian palate?

A: I believe there’s a natural curiosity and openness in the Indian palate that aligns beautifully with Latin American cuisine. Both cultures value bold flavours, layered spices, dishes and ingredients rooted in tradition, so there’s already an emotional and sensory connection. What’s exciting is that Latin American food is incredibly diverse, like the coastal ceviche from Peru, the earthy stews relished in Venezuela, and more. As more chefs begin to present it with authenticity and care, I think Indian diners will not only embrace it but also find unexpected familiarity within it and enjoy it.

Q: Have you noted any similarities in dishes, ingredients or cooking techniques between both cuisines?

A: It’s something I find quite fascinating, both Indian and Latin American cuisines are incredibly rich in tradition. I have noticed there are several similarities in the ingredients we use and the way they are used, for example, the use of spices and chillies to build complexity is central to both.

Latin American and Indian cuisines both hold chillies at the heart of their cooking, but what’s interesting is how both cultures use them not just for heat, but for depth, character, and nuance. In Latin America, especially in countries like Mexico and Peru, chillies like ají, Amarillo, guajillo, or ancho bring sweetness, fruitiness, smokiness, and floral notes. It is very much like how Kashmiri, Guntur, or Byadgi chillies are used in Indian cooking to build body, complexity and colour in a dish, and not just add spice.

I have also seen a love for slow cooking, whether it’s an Indian curry or a Venezuelan asado negro, time is treated as an ingredient. There are also parallels in the way we use native grains, pulses, and tropical fruits. What truly connects the two, though, is the way food is seen as a cultural expression— something that brings people together, tells stories, and honours heritage.

The Ecuadorian Chocolate Argentinian mate ice cream served at MONO (HTBS)

Q: What excites you about presenting your speciality of food to Indians? Do you plan on adapting any traditional Latin American ingredients or cooking techniques to the cities you will be cooking in?

What excites me is sharing a cuisine that’s deeply personal with diners who truly appreciate complexity and emotion in food. I believe that the Indian palate is incredibly sophisticated, and I see an opportunity for a meaningful dialogue between our culinary cultures. While I will stay true to my Latin American roots, I’m open to adapting through local ingredients, always with respect, never dilution.

During my time in India, the menus have been curated keeping in mind that the Indian palate is remarkably refined. I see a natural connection with Indian and Latin American flavours. I will be incorporating some local ingredients indigenous to both the cities I’m cooking in.

Q: For many Indians, American food is about burgers, while their knowledge about South American cuisine is limited to Tex-Mex food like nachos and tacos, which is the result of limited exposure. What would you like to tell people when it comes to trying this new cuisine?

A: It’s true that much of what’s known globally as “American food” is often limited to North American fast food, and Latin American cuisine tend to be reduced to Tex-Mex dishes like tacos, nachos or burritos. But in reality, Latin America is an incredibly diverse culinary landscape. It is rooted in indigenous traditions, colonial histories, and an abundance of native ingredients.

With that being said, what I would love for the Indian diners to discover the Latin American food's depth, elegance and soul. It’s about storytelling, memory and a deep connection to land and culture. I hope the response is one of curiosity and openness. I’m not here to impress, I’m here to share something honest and meaningful.

Q: Can you tell us about a signature dish or a particular ingredient that you will be bringing to Mumbai and Delhi to showcase in your takeover?

A: One of the dishes I’m especially excited to present is a reinterpretation of the Mexican purple corn infladita, a dish we serve at MONO. For this menu, I’ve adapted it using a beautiful indigenous yellow corn from the hills around Shimla, as it has a distinct sweetness that brings a new expression to the dish, while staying true to its spirit. This isn’t a substitute but an adaptation that creates a dialogue between Latin America and India, grounded in respect and inspired by the area I’m cooking in.

Q: As you've spoken so highly about Indian food and the ingredients we use in everyday cooking, are there any street foods or spices you’re curious to try or take home?

A: India’s street food culture is legendary, and as a chef, it’s impossible not to be curious. I’m especially drawn to dishes like chaat and pani puri — the balance of spice, acidity, and texture is incredibly inspiring. I’m also very intrigued by Indian spices like black cardamom, amchur powder and hing. These are some ingredients I’d love to understand more deeply and perhaps even bring back with me

Q: Latin American food is vibrant, full of soul and community eating. However, with Michelin-starred dining, there is a certain poise involved. How do you balance authenticity with innovation while staying true to your roots?

A: That balance is at the heart of what we do at MONO. Latin American food is soulful, communal, and deeply rooted in memory—it’s how I grew up eating. But Michelin-starred dining calls for precision, clarity, and restraint. For me, it’s not about reinventing traditions, but elevating them without losing their soul. I work with the structure and refinement of French technique —something I learned over the years — but I use it to highlight the beauty of Latin American ingredients and stories. Every dish at MONO begins with something real and personal: a flavour from childhood, an ingredient from home or a story I want to tell. The innovation comes naturally when you’re being honest. That’s how I stay grounded —by always cooking from a place of truth.