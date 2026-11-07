Make edible phuljhadis at home with this easy no-bake recipe

What if your Diwali phuljhadi came with a chocolate coating instead of sparks? Food creators Mehak and Rituraj of @delhifoodnest have a fun, no-bake take on the festive favourite, turning biscuits, condensed milk and chocolate into edible sparklers. Easy to put together and finished with a dusting of edible silver glitter, these sweet treats make for a playful addition to your Diwali spread. Here's how to recreate them at home.

Light up your Diwali platter with these edible phuljhadis

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What you need: Biscuits, condensed milk, wooden sticks, melted chocolate, coconut oil, sugar, edible silver glitter

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How to make edible phuljhadis

1. Make the biscuit dough: Crush your favourite biscuits into a fine powder. Add condensed milk and mix until it comes together into a soft dough.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Shape the sparklers: Take wooden sticks and mould the biscuit mixture around one end of each stick, shaping it like a phuljhadi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Shape the sparklers: Take wooden sticks and mould the biscuit mixture around one end of each stick, shaping it like a phuljhadi. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Prepare the chocolate coating: Mix melted chocolate with a little coconut oil until smooth and pourable. Dip each biscuit stick into the melted chocolate and sprinkle with sugar.

4. Chill: Refrigerate for around 30 minutes until the chocolate sets and finish with edible silver glitter to give your sweet phuljhadis their festive shimmer.