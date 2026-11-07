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Make edible phuljhadis at home with this easy no-bake recipe

A biscuit, chocolate and condensed milk come together to make these edible sparklers. Try this easy Diwali recipe.

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 20:30:10 IST
By HT Correspondent
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What if your Diwali phuljhadi came with a chocolate coating instead of sparks? Food creators Mehak and Rituraj of @delhifoodnest have a fun, no-bake take on the festive favourite, turning biscuits, condensed milk and chocolate into edible sparklers. Easy to put together and finished with a dusting of edible silver glitter, these sweet treats make for a playful addition to your Diwali spread. Here's how to recreate them at home.

Light up your Diwali platter with these edible phuljhadis
Light up your Diwali platter with these edible phuljhadis

What you need: Biscuits, condensed milk, wooden sticks, melted chocolate, coconut oil, sugar, edible silver glitter

How to make edible phuljhadis

1. Make the biscuit dough: Crush your favourite biscuits into a fine powder. Add condensed milk and mix until it comes together into a soft dough.

3. Prepare the chocolate coating: Mix melted chocolate with a little coconut oil until smooth and pourable. Dip each biscuit stick into the melted chocolate and sprinkle with sugar.

4. Chill: Refrigerate for around 30 minutes until the chocolate sets and finish with edible silver glitter to give your sweet phuljhadis their festive shimmer.

 
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