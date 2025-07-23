Not so vanilla! Wacky but wonderful toppings for your sweet scoop, you're bound to fall in love with

It's Vanilla ice cream day! Whacky toppings for your soft-serve vanilla ice cream that you are bound to love!(Photos: Facebook/X)

Vanilla as a term often doesn't get the street cred it deserves, always being associated with being unexciting, basic and entirely lacklustre. Now if you're one of those who can't fathom snacking on a scoop of vanilla icey — yes, just vanilla — not with a drizzle of chocolate, or sweet sauces or nuts and sprinkles, just know you've hit a gold mine.

Come to think of it, it's subtle, sweet and actually the perfect canvas to truly come up with something wonderful. So here goes three quick fixes which you can manage...like right now!

French fries on a sundae?!

There really isn't such a thing as 'too sweet' if you're a true blue sugar buff. That being said, past the age of 15, believe it or not, your taste buds crave for something slightly complex. This whacky combination then, now a thorough internet favourite, allows for exactly that with it's layered flavouring. French fries stuck into your ice cream sundae — if you haven't tried this yet — may feel weird. But really, it's a masterstroke when you think of wrapping one comfort food in the arms of another. Just make sure the French fries are thick cut and crispy to really let the salt and oil and carbs marry the pudge of the ice cream.

Cool and classy

This is fine dining in a bowl in the oddest way possible. Who knew a fat drizzle of olive oil with a pinch of sea salt could make your average dollar-store scoop of vanilla ice cream into a gourmet delicacy? There's no coming back from the slick of the oil with the unanticipated hits of the chunky salt flakes all cuddled up in one melting spoonful after another of vanilla bean goodness. Stick to extra virgin olive oil for this to REALLY become your dessert hour obsession.

Wondrous wasabi

This one should already be making sense to you on the down low. A dollop of wasabi on your vanilla ice cream soft serve is one of those things that taste as surprising and exciting as they sound in theory. Wasabi's trademark sting is sure to cut through the wave of sweetness with surgical precision — an absolute rollercoaster for your taste buds!

What are you dipping your scoop of vanilla into today?