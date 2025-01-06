2025 fashion trends: What's going to be hot this year

As we enter 2025, fashion is poised for a stunning transformation. The mix of nostalgia and innovation shapes the trends this year, with Y2K’s bold comeback, luxe athleisure, and fresh takes on timeless styles. It’s a moment of reinvention, where past and present collide in exciting new ways. Fashion is set to change in exciting ways.

Y2K revival

With low-waist jeans, cargo skirts, and jorts, the noughties are leading the way. Diesel’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection gives this look a fresh twist with distressed denim and bold micro-skirts.

Blumarine also brings in the Y2K vibe with sparkling baby tees and rhinestone details. “Low-rise jeans will get a revival this year, with brands like DSquared already showing their collection on the ramp, “ says designer Anvita Sharma of Two Point Two.

Fashion’s warm hug

Brown is making a bold statement as the new neutral tone. As Mocha Mousse remains a key trend, many brands are embracing the hue. Jyotika Jhalani, founder of Janavi India, describes these shades as “intimate, forgiving, and flattering for all skin tones”.

The brand has even collaborated with Pantone, infusing their designs into the growing movement, even as Prada and Saint Laurent incorporate more brown into their collections.

Unique silhouettes

Unique silhouettes are making individuality the centrepiece of design. Saint Laurent’s sharp tailoring and Prada’s sleek fits reflect the shift. Moonray takes this further with sculptural forms. Co-founder Karishma Swali shares, “We craft silhouettes that enhance individuality and tell stories.”

From tailored jackets to dresses with godet inserts, the focus is on bold shapes that balance elegance with creativity.

Boho, but make it polished

“We’ll see a more refined version of boho,” says designer Nachiket Barve, noting how the free-spirited charm of the style is now combined with more structured, sophisticated elements.

Etro’s sleek paisley-printed coats and flowing dresses with tailored blazers is an example of this cross.

Pastels with frosted elegance

Bridal fashion will be taken over by cold pastels in 2025.

“Pastels with frosted tones, like ice blue and melange green, offer a fresh take on bridal fashion,” says designer Suneet Varma, adding that these subtle hues paired with body-hugging silhouettes bring a modern twist to the classic bridal look.

Fashion meets function

A blend of practicality and boldness, athleisure has evolved beyond casual wear—it’s now a symbol of power dressing promoting active lifestyles. Case in point, Lacoste and Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior collection at their Spring 2025 shows.

The global athleisure market is rapidly expanding, with the industry expected to reach ₹662.56 billion ( ₹568 lakh crore) by 2030, reflecting a broader shift toward wellness.