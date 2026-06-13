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A symbol of pride: DR Congo's leopard-print bags steal the show at the2026 FIFA World Cup

After weeks of uncertainty, DR Congo's national football team finally arrived at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in unforgettable style

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 12:11 pm IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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After a challenging journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Democratic Republic of the Congo's national team arrived in Houston making a powerful style statement. Nicknamed "Les Léopards," the squad stepped off the plane carrying matching custom leopard-print travel bags, reportedly created by Congolese label JMAKXPARIS, paired with tailored suits featuring leopard-print panels. The coordinated look paid tribute to the team's identity while celebrating home-grown design on a global stage. Their arrival comes after spending three weeks in Europe due to Ebola-related travel restrictions, making the fashion-forward entrance an especially symbolic moment for a nation returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

DR Congo's leopard-print bags steal the show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / A symbol of pride: DR Congo's leopard-print bags steal the show at the2026 FIFA World Cup
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