Actor Chitrangda Singh’s saree drape is giving the classic six yards a dramatic twist

Actor Chitrangda Singh recently stood out in a mint-green Tarun Tahiliani concept saree that blended sheer tulle and French lace with intricate hand embroidery, cutdana, sequins, glass beads and pearls. A structured corset blouse anchored the look, while an asymmetric cape-like drape cascaded over the shoulder, to give a dupatta effect. Paired with diamond and emerald jewellery, the ensemble balances red-carpet drama with an airy, contemporary feel.

Steal the style

Chitrangda Singh

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The easiest way to recreate the look is to focus on the drape. Opt for a pre-draped or lightweight sheer saree and let the pallu fall across one shoulder, creating a soft, dupatta-like effect. Switch out your blouse for a corset to make the look more polished and finish with a smoky eye and layered jewels for a polished evening look.