Aditi Rao Hydari arrives in a head-to-toe leather look at Milan Fashion Week

Tonal dressing took a luxe turn at Milan Fashion Week, where Aditi Rao Hydari arrived at Tod’s Spring-Summer 2027 presentation on September 25 in a head-to-toe leather look by the Italian maison. The actor paired a tan-hued leather set with a darker tan belt, coordinated boots and a top handle bag, personalised with her initials, ARH. Keeping every element within a warm brown palette, the look played with subtle shifts in tone rather than contrast, giving leather-on-leather a polished, streamlined finish.

Aditi Rao Hydari arrives for Tod's Spring-Summer 2027 presentation

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Steal the style

Go tonal: Build the look around one colour family instead of matching every piece exactly. Think tan, caramel, chocolate or burgundy, with varying shades adding depth.

Layer your textures: Leather-on-leather can look flat if everything has the same finish. Mix smooth leather with suede, textured leather or a softer fabric to create contrast.

Add a statement belt: It can instantly define a tonal outfit. Pick one in a slightly darker shade to cinch the waist and break up the monochrome effect.

Mix-and-match accessories: Coordinate your boots and bag without making them identical. Similar shades, rather than exact matches, make the outfit feel more considered.

Personalise one piece: Take a cue from Aditi’s personalised ARH bag. Monograms, initials or a subtle charm can make a polished, uniform-inspired outfit feel more individual.