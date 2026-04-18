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Akshaya Tritiya: Price hike redefines Lucknow’s love for the yellow metal

With soaring gold prices, Lucknowites are transforming old jewellery into modern designs, opting for lower-carat gold. This sustainable approach maximizes value

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 04:55 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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With gold rates soaring each day, Lucknowites are finding a way out by revamping and recycling old or vintage jewellery, and opting for lower-carat versions of the pricey alloy.

Revamping the new normal

Price hike redefines Lucknow’s buying this Akshaya Tritiya(Photo:Deepak Gupta/HT)

Jewellery and aesthetics designer Vibha Suran says, “Be it festivals like Akshaya Tritiya or weddings, the tide has changed. Consumers are opting for a lower-carat version of gold, revamping their old designs, or even trading old items for new designs rather than buying new at high premiums.”

Twist the vintage

People are turning old or broken pieces into new, modern, and customised designs, ensuring the gold stays within the family while getting a fresh, wearable look. “Consumers are exchanging old jewellery,” Suran adds.

Maximising value

Ankur Anand, owner of Harsahaimal Shiamalal Jewellers (HSJ), Gomti Nagar, says, “With prices of 24 carat touching 1,54,000 and 22 carat not far behind, such trends are popular as they reduce making charges to an extent and maximise the value of existing gold, saving costs during times of intense price volatility. People have swiftly shifted to 14 and 18 carat, and it was expected. We are making these available in the best of designs, keeping up with the demand.”

Balancing the value

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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