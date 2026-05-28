Ananya Panday nails vacation dressing with a Napoleon jacket moment

Actor Ananya Panday recently offered a glimpse into her French getaway on Instagram, serving up a series of effortless summer looks. Among them, one outfit stood out - a light blue Napoleon-style jacket layered over a soft mauve tee and paired with dark-wash denim. She completed the look with a Chanel tote, striking a balance between relaxed holiday dressing and structured polish.

Ananya Panday shared the pictures on her Instagram. (Credits: Instagram)

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The return of the Napoleon jacket is more than just a passing trend. Defined by sharp tailoring, structured shoulders and ornate detailing, the silhouette traces back to the era of Napoleon Bonaparte, where it symbolised authority, discipline and control. On runways and in street style, the Napoleon jacket stands out as both a bold statement and a symbol of strength with its structure.

Ananya Panday in France. (Credits: Instagram)

How to style a Napoleon jacket

Pair it with basics: Let the jacket lead by styling it over a simple tee or tank. You can also go for a sleeveless version of the Napoleon jacket.

Balance structure with ease: Team it with relaxed denim, wide-leg trousers, shorts or a skirt.

Keep colours soft or tonal: Pastels or neutrals help tone down the military sharpness.

Add one luxe accessory: A structured tote or statement bag can elevate the look.

Go minimal on jewellery: Let the jacket’s detailing remain the focal point.

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