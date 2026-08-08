If you dream of owning Andy Sachs’ dress with a few bits of stains from the scene, now is the right time. Christie’s has announced the sale of clothes and accessories straight from the Devil Wears Prada 2 set.

Anne Hathaway’s stained ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ dress is going up for auction

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The auction is going to have Andy Sachs’ Gabriela Hearst patchwork maxi dress, worn by Anne Hathaway– along with the food stains from the dinner scene. The iconic Miranda Priestly’s Dries Van Noten tassel jacket worn by Meryl Streep is also going to be a part of it. There will also be the Bad Binch TongTong dress worn by Lady Gaga in the music video of her song with Doechii in the soundtrack “Runway” and the platinum and pavé diamond Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Bone Cuff worn by the character of Emily played by Emily Blunt.

Along with these many other pieces worn by Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Simone Ashley, are going to be on sale in this live event.

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{{^usCountry}} This is going to be an invite-only online charity auction that is going to run from 1st to 15th September, with proceeds benefiting the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is going to be an invite-only online charity auction that is going to run from 1st to 15th September, with proceeds benefiting the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). {{/usCountry}}

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Christie’s will also display selected pieces publicly at its Rockefeller Plaza headquarters from September 8–13 during New York Fashion Week.