Anne Hathaway's custom Louis Vuitton gown is maternity style goals

Anne Hathaway delivered another memorable maternity fashion moment at the Paris premiere of The Odyssey. The actor embraced earthy elegance in a custom Louis Vuitton creation by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

Anne Hathaway glows in a custom Louis Vuitton gown (Credits: AFP)

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Styled by Erin Walsh, Hathaway wore a rich chocolate-brown gown that balanced structure with fluidity. The look featured a sculptural ruffled leather bodice with an empire waist that gracefully skimmed over her baby bump before cascading into a flowing pleated silk skirt. The soft movement of the plissé fabric contrasted beautifully with the textured bodice, creating a look that felt both contemporary and timeless.

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{{^usCountry}} Hathaway kept the styling understated, allowing the craftsmanship of the gown to take centre stage. She accessorised with sparkling Bulgari jewellery, while her softly styled hair and natural makeup complemented the romantic silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hathaway kept the styling understated, allowing the craftsmanship of the gown to take centre stage. She accessorised with sparkling Bulgari jewellery, while her softly styled hair and natural makeup complemented the romantic silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

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The appearance marked another standout chapter in Hathaway's The Odyssey press tour, which has already seen the actor experiment with bold maternity dressing in New York and dreamy gowns in London.

Steal the style

Choose rich chocolate brown: Deep earthy tones instantly feel luxurious and are a refreshing alternative to black.

Look for an empire waist: It's universally flattering and creates an elegant, elongated silhouette.

Play with texture: Pair structured fabrics, faux leather or satin with soft pleats or chiffon for visual contrast.

Keep jewellery refined: Opt for diamond or silver statement earrings and a sleek bracelet instead of piling on accessories.

Wear soft glam makeup: Glowing skin, neutral eyes and a nude lip keep the focus on the outfit.

Pro tip: Chocolate brown is one of the season's standout colours. Pair it with metallic accessories or gemstones for a red-carpet-worthy finish.