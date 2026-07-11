Bandanas are back: Why the humble headscarf is this season's coolest accessory

The bandana is back in trend this season, reclaiming its spot as the ultimate vacation staple while extending its appeal far beyond beach holidays. Once mostly reserved for seaside escapes and yacht getaways, the versatile headscarf is now everywhere - from sandy shores and everyday street style to the red carpet. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Zendaya, and Dua Lipa have all embraced the accessory, proving it can effortlessly elevate everything from casual daytime looks to glamorous evening ensembles.

(L-R) Priyanka Chopra at Wimbledon 2026, Ananya Panday in Paris

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Why is everyone wearing a bandana this season

The bandana’s comeback isn’t being driven by nostalgia alone. While the accessory taps into fashion’s enduring love for vintage dressing - from Audrey Hepburn’s elegant headscarves to the Y2K styles popularised by Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, its revival is also rooted in practicality.

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{{^usCountry}} Personal stylist and image coach Ishita Saluja says, “With soaring temperatures and rising humidity, the versatile headscarf offers an easy solution to everyday summer styling woes. It keeps hair off the face, tames flyaways, shields the scalp from the sun and instantly elevates even the simplest outfit. Unlike bulky hats or caps, a bandana folds neatly into a handbag and can be styled in multiple ways, making it one of the season’s most functional accessories.” How to style it for the monsoon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Personal stylist and image coach Ishita Saluja says, “With soaring temperatures and rising humidity, the versatile headscarf offers an easy solution to everyday summer styling woes. It keeps hair off the face, tames flyaways, shields the scalp from the sun and instantly elevates even the simplest outfit. Unlike bulky hats or caps, a bandana folds neatly into a handbag and can be styled in multiple ways, making it one of the season’s most functional accessories.” How to style it for the monsoon {{/usCountry}}

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According to makeover and hair expert Harveen Kathuria, the accessory is particularly suited to India’s humid weather. Besides adding a stylish touch to an outfit, a bandana helps tame flyaways, keeps hair off the face, reduces friction caused by wind, and offers a layer of protection against harsh sunlight, dust and pollution. She recommends adapting the style depending on the look you’re after:

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Triangle wrap: Wear it over loose waves, leaving a few face-framing strands out for an effortless holiday-inspired look.

Low bun: Pair a slim bandana with a neat low bun for a polished finish that also keeps frizz in check.

Braided detail: Weave a long bandana through a loose braid to add colour, texture and interest, ideal for second-day hair.

Kathuria also advises avoiding one common mistake. She says, “Never tie a bandana over wet hair or a damp scalp. Choose a breathable fabric and keep the fit comfortable rather than too tight.”

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Where to shop bandanas this season

H&M: ₹999-1,499 - For lightweight printed styles, lace-trimmed designs and versatile scarves that can be styled as headbands, neckties or bag accessories

Zara: ₹1,350-4,350 - For linen-blend scarves, soft florals, abstract prints and earthy tones

Pashtush: ₹1,499-2,599 - For natural fabrics, intricate embroidery and timeless prints

Jaypore: ₹1,480-3,990 - For handwoven weaves, block prints and artisanal details

Gucci: ₹21,939-27,662 - For silk scarves with archival prints, equestrian-inspired motifs and bold patterns

Louis Vuitton: ₹65,000-1,17,000 - For its heritage monogram detailing, playful prints and premium fabrics