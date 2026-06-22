Big cuffs, wide trousers and matching ties: What are the celebs wearing at Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2027

From exaggerated French cuffs to breezy, voluminous trousers and perfectly coordinated ties, the celebrity arrivals at the Spring/Summer 2027 menswear shows showcased a shift towards amplified proportions, relaxed tailoring and polished monochrome styling.

Oversized cuffs

What are the celebs wearing at Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2027?

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On the Prada Men’s Spring/Summer 2027 red carpet, oversized French cuffs emerged as a standout detail. Jaafar Jackson and Kentaro Sakaguchi both embraced the look, wearing exaggerated cuffs that extended dramatically beyond their sleeves. The statement styling added volume and personality to otherwise streamlined outfits, proving that one bold detail can transform classic menswear.

Jaafar Jackson and Kentaro Sakaguchi both embraced the look, wearing exaggerated cuffs

Billowing pants

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{{^usCountry}} Billowing trousers emerged as a key trend among the celebrity arrivals at Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2027 show. Actors like Taz Skylar and K-pop star Soobin embraced the relaxed silhouette, pairing wide-leg, fluid trousers with softly tailored jackets. Crafted from lightweight fabrics, the voluminous pants brought an effortless, resort-inspired feel to formal dressing while remaining polished and red-carpet appropriate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Billowing trousers emerged as a key trend among the celebrity arrivals at Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2027 show. Actors like Taz Skylar and K-pop star Soobin embraced the relaxed silhouette, pairing wide-leg, fluid trousers with softly tailored jackets. Crafted from lightweight fabrics, the voluminous pants brought an effortless, resort-inspired feel to formal dressing while remaining polished and red-carpet appropriate. {{/usCountry}}

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K-pop star Soobin and actor Taz Skylar embraced the relaxed silhouette

{{^usCountry}} Matching ties {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Matching ties {{/usCountry}}

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Matching ties were a standout styling move at Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2027 presentation. Tom Hiddleston opted for a tonal beige look, pairing a beige tie with a matching suit, while Maluma embraced the trend with a striped tie and coordinating striped suiting. The polished styling proved that thoughtful colour and pattern coordination can give classic tailoring a fresh, modern edge.

Maluma and Tom Hiddleston went for matching ties

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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