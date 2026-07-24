Brands hit pause on launches in support of student protests

As student-led protests continue across Central Delhi, home-grown fashion labels and local hotspots are choosing empathy over sales.

New Delhi, India � July 24, 2026: Supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) brave the rain as they gather to support the party's protest and listen to Abhijeet Dipke in New Delhi, India, on Friday, July 24, 2026. The protest was held over the NEET paper leak controversy and related demands. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Moving away from their usual promotional schedules, several brands are postponing new collection launches, instead using their platforms to show solidarity with the youth.

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Among them is streetwear brand Huemn, which took to Instagram on Thursday to write that continuing with business as usual felt completely out of touch with the “future of a generation hanging in the balance”: “At a time when we see tremendous courage... launching a collection feels misplaced.”

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{{^usCountry}} Fashion label Invogue also announced that it would limit promotional content and postpone major campaigns scheduled for the month. The brand wrote, “Some moments call for marketing. Others call for reflection, empathy, and solidarity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fashion label Invogue also announced that it would limit promotional content and postpone major campaigns scheduled for the month. The brand wrote, “Some moments call for marketing. Others call for reflection, empathy, and solidarity.” {{/usCountry}}

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Other brands, including bag and accessories label Notice Me and home decor brand Pravaah, have also joined the movement by pausing upcoming drops and online promotions to align with their young consumer base.

Sounds of solidarity

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Known for its indie gigs and open-air rooftop vibe in Delhi’s Hauz Khas, Auro Kitchen & Bar moved beyond its usual nightlife offerings to support the protest by hosting an event titled ‘Artists United for the Cause’. The music showcase brought together local artistes while displaying QR codes for verified relief NGOs across the bar, allowing attendees to scan and donate directly to support affected students.



(Written by Dhanvie Sharma)