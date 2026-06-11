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Celebrity row adds star power to the NBA finals

Courtside turned into the ultimate front row as New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Game 4 on Wednesday brought celebs to New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 04:26 pm IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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From Taylor Swift’s ‘Stevie Knicks’ tee to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s coordinated denim, Knicks Celebrity Row turned Game 4 into a full-blown fashion and pop culture moment

Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner at Madison Square Garden.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift wore a ‘Stevie Knicks’ tee, paying homage to her longtime musical influence and Fleetwood Mac member, Stevie Nicks, twinning with actor Mariska Hargitay. Interestingly, Swift named her cat Olivia after Hargitay’s Law & Order: SVU character, while Hargitay later named hers Karma after Swift’s song.

Singer Kevin Jonas was also among the celebrities spotted at the game.

TV host Jimmy Fallon brought late-night energy to prime time in a black sweatshirt and light wash ripped jeans.

Known for his nonchalant fashion, actor Adam Sandler cheered in an orange oversized sweatshirt.

 
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