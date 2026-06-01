Chikankari reimagined: Created in Lucknow, for the world

Rooted in the cultural heart of Lucknow, ADA Chikan celebrates the timeless artistry of chikankari through a contemporary lens, bringing one of India's most treasured craft traditions to a global audience. Inspired by the elegance and sophistication synonymous with the City of Nawabs, the brand reflects Lucknow's enduring legacy of refinement, craftsmanship, and textile heritage.

ADA Chikan celebrates the timeless artistry of chikankari through a contemporary lens,

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For decades, chikankari embroidery has stood as a symbol of grace and intricate artistry, deeply woven into the cultural identity of the communities that preserve it. At ADA Chikan, every creation honours this living tradition through meticulous craftsmanship, intricate detailing, and silhouettes designed for the modern connoisseur of Indian luxury.

Created in Lucknow, for the world, ADA Chikan represents a thoughtful reimagining of chikankari for the contemporary wardrobe without compromising its soul. Blending centuries-old embroidery techniques with modern silhouettes and evolving design sensibilities, the brand creates art pieces that transcend occasion and time. Each collection becomes a dialogue between heritage and innovation, honouring the artistry of India's handcrafted traditions while introducing the beauty of chikankari to a new generation of global audiences through a language of quiet elegance, authenticity, and enduring style.

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