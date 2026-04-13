Coachella 2026 proved that the bodysuit isn’t going anywhere; it's only getting more experimental

Coachella may deliver a fresh set of trends every year — this time around, caps and headgear had a noticeable moment — but some fashion staples refuse to be replaced. The bodysuit is one of them. Season after season, it returns to the desert, reinterpreted through new silhouettes, fabrics, and styling tricks that keep it firmly in the spotlight.

Sabrina Carpenter in custom Dior; Influencer Maddie Web in custom Sajda

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What makes the bodysuit so enduring is its versatility. It can lean into lingerie, performance wear, street style, or even couture, depending on how it’s styled. And at Coachella 2026, celebrities embraced that range fully, proving that there’s no single way to wear it.

Sabrina Carpenter in custom Dior

Sabrina Carpenter closed her set with a look that embodied Coachella excess in the best way possible. Wearing a custom black lace corseted bodysuit paired with a sculptural cape, she leaned into theatricality. The intricate detailing and strong silhouette made the outfit feel both vintage-inspired and distinctly modern. It was a reminder that at Coachella, subtlety is rarely the goal.

Jennifer Lopez's ‘barely there’ suit

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{{^usCountry}} Jennifer Lopez brought her signature showgirl energy to the festival with a crystal-encrusted bodysuit that played into the ‘naked’ illusion trend. Bejewelled from head to toe, the look balanced glamour with boldness, staying true to her stage persona. It was polished, high-impact, and designed to catch the light as she performed alongside David Guetta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jennifer Lopez brought her signature showgirl energy to the festival with a crystal-encrusted bodysuit that played into the ‘naked’ illusion trend. Bejewelled from head to toe, the look balanced glamour with boldness, staying true to her stage persona. It was polished, high-impact, and designed to catch the light as she performed alongside David Guetta. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Heidi Klum goes cyber-punk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heidi Klum goes cyber-punk {{/usCountry}}

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Model Heidi Klum took a different route, opting for a white bodysuit with geometric cut-outs that felt clean yet experimental. Styled with loose, open pants and striking blue sunglasses, the look had a cyberpunk edge. It was less about embellishment and more about shape and attitude, offering a fresh take on festival dressing.

Teyana Taylor's layered look

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Teyana Taylor pushed the boundaries further by layering her bodysuit under a netted illusion dress, finishing the look with bold chrome accessories. Her styling felt almost otherworldly, blurring the line between costume and fashion. It was a reminder that Coachella style often thrives in that in-between space.

Maddie Webb's fusion fit

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Influencer Maddie Webb offered a more unconventional interpretation, stepping out in a bejewelled corset-and-underwear combination that echoed the essence of a bodysuit. Styled with sheer tights and a dupatta, the look brought in a hint of cultural fusion while still feeling playful and bold.

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At Coachella, the bodysuit isn’t just a recurring trend; it’s a blank canvas. Whether dramatic, minimal, or experimental, it continues to evolve with every wearer, proving that some fashion staples don’t just return, they reinvent themselves.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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