DEL to HYD: Couture week is travelling!

Have you ever heard of a fashion week packing its bags and going on a road trip? Well, it’s actually happening! For the first time ever, the most awaited fashion gala — the India Couture Week — is heading straight to Hyderabad for its opening show.

Designer Anamika Khanna and FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi

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Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, an initiative by The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is set to kick off with a grand Inaugural Showcase at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on July 23. And who better to light up the palace than the queen of fusion herself? Designer Anamika Khanna will present her collection at this landmark opening show.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about the move, Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, said, “The Hyundai Inaugural Show at the regal Falaknuma Palace marks a significant milestone for Hyundai India Couture Week as we take the platform beyond Delhi for the first time. Anamika Khanna’s work is deeply rooted in craft while constantly pushing creative boundaries, making her the perfect choice for this landmark presentation. We are delighted to begin this new chapter with an out-of-state fashion show, with a designer whose vision continues to shape the future of Indian couture.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the move, Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, said, “The Hyundai Inaugural Show at the regal Falaknuma Palace marks a significant milestone for Hyundai India Couture Week as we take the platform beyond Delhi for the first time. Anamika Khanna’s work is deeply rooted in craft while constantly pushing creative boundaries, making her the perfect choice for this landmark presentation. We are delighted to begin this new chapter with an out-of-state fashion show, with a designer whose vision continues to shape the future of Indian couture.” {{/usCountry}}

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Anamika shared, “Being the Inaugural Show at India Couture Week is both an honour and a responsibility. It offers an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary craftsmanship that defines Indian couture while exploring new ways of expressing it.”

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The couture week will feature 13 shows from July 23 to July 30 in Delhi, followed by the much-awaited FDCI Wedding Weekend on August 1-2 at Taj Palace, New Delhi.