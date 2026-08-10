Delhi celebrates National Handloom Day with 'Dhaagon Ki Sargam'

It was a vibrant celebration of the hands that weave our heritage, the craft that keeps traditions alive, and the timeless textiles that continue to tell India’s story.

On Friday, the Capital played host to Dhaagon Ki Sargam, a handloom showcase organised to mark National Handloom Day. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

On Friday, the Capital played host to Dhaagon Ki Sargam, a handloom showcase organised to mark National Handloom Day.

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Presented by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and curated by Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the evening seamlessly blended music, dance, and high fashion.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s a big honour for the FDCI and me personally to present handloom traditions from different regions of India on the occasion of National Handloom Day,” shared Sunil Sethi, curator and FDCI chairperson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s a big honour for the FDCI and me personally to present handloom traditions from different regions of India on the occasion of National Handloom Day,” shared Sunil Sethi, curator and FDCI chairperson. {{/usCountry}}

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The evening set a soulful mood right from the start, opening with a dance performance by Suhail Bhan, followed later by a live musical performance by Raja Kumari that kept the audience hooked.

The runway put a stunning spotlight on the sheer diversity of Indian weaves.

Madhu Jain brought Telangana’s double ikat in bold geometric forms, Asha Gautam reimagined Maharashtra’s Paithani sarees, and Sanjukta Dutta showcased Assam’s Muga silk Mekhela Chadors.

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Modern interpretations continued as Akaaro featured West Bengal’s Jamdani silk, brand 11:11 highlighted Kachchh’s Kala Cotton, and Shruti Sancheti brought Vidarbha’s Khadi in crisp checks. Closing the evening on a high note, Payal Jain presented ivory-gold Varanasi weaves, Samant Chauhan paid homage to Bhagalpur silk, and Amit Aggarwal gave traditional Benarasi textiles a sleek, modern spin—making it an unforgettable evening for Delhi’s fashion and culture lovers.