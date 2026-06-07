Delicate, but not demure: Lace returns with an edge

Lace is back, but with a sharper edge. From Kim Kardashian’s black lace corset to Anushka Sharma’s lace top and relaxed denim combination, the fabric is shedding its overtly dressy image. Instead, it is being styled in more effortless, everyday ways. Here’s how the trend has evolved and how to wear it.

Lace: Then and now

No longer reserved for bridal trousseaus or keepsake pieces, lace is officially back in rotation for summer 2026.

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Lace has long been associated with occasion wear, from bridal trousseaus and heirloom saris to vintage lingerie, often serving as the focal point of an outfit. In 2026, however, it is taking on a more wearable role in everyday dressing. Rather than dominating a look, lace is being used in subtle ways to add texture and depth. “The new lace is lighter, often sheer, and styled with an edge. Think less polished, more undone. Instead of head-to-toe lace, designers are favouring trims, panels and mixing lace with other fabrics,” says personal stylist and image consultant Ishita Saluja.

Lace as seen on celebs

From courtside to couture, lace is firmly on the A-list radar. At the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix, reality TV star Kim Kardashian opted for a black lace corset top with light-wash jeans.

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{{^usCountry}} Singer Taylor Swift layered a lace-trim top and lace-trim skirt under a sleek leather coat as she stepped out for a dinner date in London with Travis Kelce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singer Taylor Swift layered a lace-trim top and lace-trim skirt under a sleek leather coat as she stepped out for a dinner date in London with Travis Kelce. {{/usCountry}}

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At a high-energy cricket finale between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, actor Anushka Sharma opted for a romantic white lace top that she grounded with a pair of relaxed denims.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde leaned into full glamour in a lace gown at the trailer launch of her film. Ditching safe picks like black or white, she opted for a strapless number in a vibrant pistachio green hue. The colour and the strapless fit was a perfect pick for the summer.

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On the world’s biggest fashion stage, actor Zoë Kravitz’s sheer black lace look at the Met Gala 2026 cemented its high-fashion appeal. She wore an unlined black guipure lace gown featuring a figure-hugging basque waist and a scalloped sweetheart neckline.

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Why is lace appealing?

Lace’s appeal lies in how naturally it aligns with two dominant fashion moods: softness and subtle sensuality. As the peekaboo trend gains momentum, fabrics that reveal without fully exposing are taking centre stage, making lace a natural fit.

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Celebrity stylist Yashasvi J Mehlawat says, “Lace works perfectly with the peekaboo trend because it allows you to show just the right amount of skin without it feeling too overt. It has a delicate, dainty quality that naturally makes you feel more sensual and confident.” She adds that while more women are embracing softer, feminine elements in their wardrobes, they are often styling them with contrasting pieces to keep the look modern and relevant.

Summer lace picks

When shopping for lace in summer, fabric, lining and fit can make all the difference. Not all lace is suited to hot weather.

“Lightweight, breathable fabrics, especially cotton-based lace, allow for airflow and comfort in the heat. Avoid heavily lined or synthetic versions that trap warmth,” says Saluja. She also recommends choosing relaxed silhouettes over body-hugging styles and opting for pieces with minimal layering.

How to style lace in 2026

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Mehlawat shares some easy tips.

Pair lace stockings with mini skirts or oversized shirts for a trend-led update.

Layer lace beneath structured tailoring to soften sharp jackets and coats.

Opt for matching lace separates for a contemporary take on eveningwear.

Start small with lace trims on camisoles, necklines or hemlines.

Experiment with layering by wearing lace camisoles over T-shirts or lace skirts over trousers.

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