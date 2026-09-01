Dripping in diamonds: Aryna Sabalenka’s 127-carat US Open look

World No. 1 and defending US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka lit up Flushing Meadows with one of the most high-fashion, high-lux outfits of the 2026 tournament.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Aryna Sabalenka reacts against Camila Osorio of Colombia during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Known for her bold, powerful play, Sabalenka brought serious glamor to Arthur Ashe Stadium, pairing a basketball-inspired Nike kit with over 127 carats of custom luxury jewellery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sabalenka partnered with New York-based luxury jeweler Material Good to wear a custom jewellery collection titled “The Prism”.

The suite includes a collar-style statement necklace, drop earrings, and a tennis bracelet encrusted with diamonds, sapphires, tourmalines, garnets, zircons, spinels, chrysoberyls, and tanzanites.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the designers, the colourful mix of stones from around the world (including Cambodia, Myanmar, Tanzania, and Mozambique) was created as a tribute to the multicultural identity and vibrant energy of the “Big Apple”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the designers, the colourful mix of stones from around the world (including Cambodia, Myanmar, Tanzania, and Mozambique) was created as a tribute to the multicultural identity and vibrant energy of the “Big Apple”. {{/usCountry}}

Read More