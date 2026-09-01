Dripping in diamonds: Aryna Sabalenka’s 127-carat US Open look

World No. 1 and defending US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka lit up Flushing Meadows with one of the most high-fashion, high-lux outfits of the 2026 tournament.
Known for her bold, powerful play, Sabalenka brought serious glamor to Arthur Ashe Stadium, pairing a basketball-inspired Nike kit with over 127 carats of custom luxury jewellery.
Sabalenka partnered with New York-based luxury jeweler Material Good to wear a custom jewellery collection titled “The Prism”.
The suite includes a collar-style statement necklace, drop earrings, and a tennis bracelet encrusted with diamonds, sapphires, tourmalines, garnets, zircons, spinels, chrysoberyls, and tanzanites.
According to the designers, the colourful mix of stones from around the world (including Cambodia, Myanmar, Tanzania, and Mozambique) was created as a tribute to the multicultural identity and vibrant energy of the “Big Apple”.{{/usCountry}}
According to the designers, the colourful mix of stones from around the world (including Cambodia, Myanmar, Tanzania, and Mozambique) was created as a tribute to the multicultural identity and vibrant energy of the “Big Apple”.{{/usCountry}}