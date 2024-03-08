 Fashion icon Iris Apfel dies at 102 - Hindustan Times
Fashion icon Iris Apfel dies at 102

ByAkshay Kaushal
Mar 08, 2024 12:48 PM IST

Indian fashion fraternity mourns the loss of Iris Apfel and tip their hats to her legacy.

Known for her eclectic wardrobe and zest for life, Iris Apfel died at 102 at her home in Florida’s Palm Beach (USA) on Saturday. The news of the fashion icon’s death was shared by her agent, Lori Sale, who said in her statement, “Iris Apfel was extraordinary. Working alongside her was the honor of a lifetime. I will miss her daily calls, always greeted with the familiar question: ‘What have you got for me today?’ Testament to her insatiable desire to work. She was a visionary in every sense of the word.”

Apfel had a penchant for oversized eyewear and would sport the most ultra-luxe pairs. Her fondness for glasses turned into a style statement, as she would go about picking the most outlandish frames from flea markets. Apfel also loved decking herself in trendy accessories. Her neck and hands were adorned with alluring, eye-catching pieces. The fashion icon also loved playing with colors and would often express that if there were so many colors to experiment with, why would one just stick to black? We have the Indian fashion fraternity mourning her loss.

RAHUL MISHRA, Designer: "A legend and icon, always full of life. I had a chance to dress her in 2017. For someone over 100 years old, she lived a wonderful life and inspired people. She will be remembered forever."

SUNEET VARMA, Designer: "Iris showed us that style has no age and nothing is ever too much! She defined the very essence of ageless glamour and was an inspiration to women all over the world."

NACHIKET BARVE, Designer: "She created a unique and powerful style statement that inspired generations of women to make fashion a tool to express themselves."

ISHA BHANSALI, Stylist: "I’ve always been inspired by Iris, especially the way she played with colors. Her layering game was so strong."

