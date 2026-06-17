Fashion with a heart: Michelle Obama’s moving tribute to her late mother
She wore a calf-length pencil skirt from the Scandinavian brand Acne Studios' fall 2026 collection, featuring a photo of her mother’s face
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has always been a style icon, but her latest outfit choice is making waves for its emotional meaning.
During the lead-up events for the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Michelle stepped out in a stunning fashion statement that paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Marian Robinson, who passed away in May 2024 at 86 years old.
She wore a calf-length pencil skirt from the Scandinavian brand Acne Studios' fall 2026 collection, featuring a photo of her mother’s face stitched seamlessly right onto the front.{{/usCountry}}
She wore a calf-length pencil skirt from the Scandinavian brand Acne Studios' fall 2026 collection, featuring a photo of her mother’s face stitched seamlessly right onto the front.{{/usCountry}}
“We needed her. The girls needed her. And she ended up being our rock through it all,” the Obamas wrote on Medium after Robinson’s death.{{/usCountry}}
“We needed her. The girls needed her. And she ended up being our rock through it all,” the Obamas wrote on Medium after Robinson’s death.{{/usCountry}}