...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Fashion with a heart: Michelle Obama’s moving tribute to her late mother

She wore a calf-length pencil skirt from the Scandinavian brand Acne Studios' fall 2026 collection, featuring a photo of her mother’s face 

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 01:12 pm IST
By Sanchita Kalra
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has always been a style icon, but her latest outfit choice is making waves for its emotional meaning.

Former US President Barack Obama (R) listens as former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at a stakeholders event at the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 16, 2026. The grand opening ceremony for the center will be held on June 18 before the center opens to the public on June 19. (Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

During the lead-up events for the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Michelle stepped out in a stunning fashion statement that paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Marian Robinson, who passed away in May 2024 at 86 years old.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama deliver remarks at a stakeholders event at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. , June 16, 2026. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

michelle obama
Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Fashion with a heart: Michelle Obama’s moving tribute to her late mother
Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Fashion with a heart: Michelle Obama’s moving tribute to her late mother
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.