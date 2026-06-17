Fashion with a heart: Michelle Obama’s moving tribute to her late mother

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has always been a style icon, but her latest outfit choice is making waves for its emotional meaning.

Former US President Barack Obama (R) listens as former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at a stakeholders event at the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 16, 2026. The grand opening ceremony for the center will be held on June 18 before the center opens to the public on June 19. (Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

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During the lead-up events for the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Michelle stepped out in a stunning fashion statement that paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Marian Robinson, who passed away in May 2024 at 86 years old.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama deliver remarks at a stakeholders event at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. , June 16, 2026. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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{{^usCountry}} She wore a calf-length pencil skirt from the Scandinavian brand Acne Studios' fall 2026 collection, featuring a photo of her mother’s face stitched seamlessly right onto the front. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She wore a calf-length pencil skirt from the Scandinavian brand Acne Studios' fall 2026 collection, featuring a photo of her mother’s face stitched seamlessly right onto the front. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We needed her. The girls needed her. And she ended up being our rock through it all,” the Obamas wrote on Medium after Robinson’s death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We needed her. The girls needed her. And she ended up being our rock through it all,” the Obamas wrote on Medium after Robinson’s death. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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