From short kurtas to ombré styles, take notes of these groomswear trends
From acing the OTT mirror work style for sangeet to embracing the short kurta fit for haldi, here's a look at the groom wear trends for the wedding season
Bedazzle in black
At the cocktail party, keep it classy and suave in a black lace work kurta and trousers. A sequin stripe embroidered jacket will make this look understated yet statement-worthy. You can also reuse the jacket on other occasions as you can't go wrong in sequins.
Shimmer style
Who said a groom's after party look has to be basic? Choose to shimmer in the night after all your wedding festivities. Slip into a silver and black ombré kurta and team it with straight-cut black pants.
Take a short cut
Want to try something different? Jump on the trending short kurta style for the haldi ceremony. Like cricketer Hardik Pandya, opt for a yellow short kurta with white embroidery and pair it with a white pyjama. The bandhgala style collar caps off the look effortlessly.
Mirroring the night away
For the sangeet, channel the main character energy in you and opt for a mirror work kurta in a dark shade. Take the drama a notch higher in a fully embroidered jacket that is perfect to show off all your dance moves. Finish off with black wide legged pants.
Pastel play
For the day time wedding festivities, choose a pastel-hued kurta set like actor Vijay Devarakonda. With asymmetrical tassels and a collared neckline, the kurta can be elevated with a matching embellished blazer for an Indo-Western look. The fusion will surely get you compliments and good pictures!
Traditional take
For the main wedding function, choose an ivory sherwani. It can be reused and restyled for other occasions. While you keep the fit traditional, opt for a belt in the same pattern and a dupatta to exude royal vibes.