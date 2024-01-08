close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Showstoppers / From short kurtas to ombré styles, take notes of these groomswear trends

From short kurtas to ombré styles, take notes of these groomswear trends

ByShweta Sunny
Jan 08, 2024 06:31 PM IST

From acing the OTT mirror work style for sangeet to embracing the short kurta fit for haldi, here's a look at the groom wear trends for the wedding season

Bedazzle in black

For the day time wedding festivities, choose a pastel-hued kurta set like actor Vijay Devarakonda(Photo: Instagram)
For the day time wedding festivities, choose a pastel-hued kurta set like actor Vijay Devarakonda(Photo: Instagram)
At the cocktail party, keep it classy in a black lace work kurta and trousers(Photo: Instagram)
At the cocktail party, keep it classy in a black lace work kurta and trousers(Photo: Instagram)

At the cocktail party, keep it classy and suave in a black lace work kurta and trousers. A sequin stripe embroidered jacket will make this look understated yet statement-worthy. You can also reuse the jacket on other occasions as you can't go wrong in sequins.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Shimmer style

Slip into a silver and black ombré kurta and team it with straight-cut black pants for the after-party(Photo: Instagram)
Slip into a silver and black ombré kurta and team it with straight-cut black pants for the after-party(Photo: Instagram)

Who said a groom's after party look has to be basic? Choose to shimmer in the night after all your wedding festivities. Slip into a silver and black ombré kurta and team it with straight-cut black pants.

Take a short cut

Like cricketer Hardik Pandya, opt for a yellow short kurta with white embroidery and pair it with a white pyjama(Photo: Instagram)
Like cricketer Hardik Pandya, opt for a yellow short kurta with white embroidery and pair it with a white pyjama(Photo: Instagram)

Want to try something different? Jump on the trending short kurta style for the haldi ceremony. Like cricketer Hardik Pandya, opt for a yellow short kurta with white embroidery and pair it with a white pyjama. The bandhgala style collar caps off the look effortlessly.

Mirroring the night away

For the sangeet, opt for a mirror work kurta in a dark shade(Photo: Instagram)
For the sangeet, opt for a mirror work kurta in a dark shade(Photo: Instagram)

For the sangeet, channel the main character energy in you and opt for a mirror work kurta in a dark shade. Take the drama a notch higher in a fully embroidered jacket that is perfect to show off all your dance moves. Finish off with black wide legged pants.

Pastel play

For the day time wedding festivities, choose a pastel-hued kurta set like actor Vijay Devarakonda(Photo: Instagram)
For the day time wedding festivities, choose a pastel-hued kurta set like actor Vijay Devarakonda(Photo: Instagram)

For the day time wedding festivities, choose a pastel-hued kurta set like actor Vijay Devarakonda. With asymmetrical tassels and a collared neckline, the kurta can be elevated with a matching embellished blazer for an Indo-Western look. The fusion will surely get you compliments and good pictures!

Traditional take

For the main wedding function, choose an ivory sherwani(Photo: Instagram)
For the main wedding function, choose an ivory sherwani(Photo: Instagram)

For the main wedding function, choose an ivory sherwani. It can be reused and restyled for other occasions. While you keep the fit traditional, opt for a belt in the same pattern and a dupatta to exude royal vibes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out