From short kurtas to ombré styles, take notes of these groomswear trends

At the cocktail party, keep it classy in a black lace work kurta and trousers(Photo: Instagram)

At the cocktail party, keep it classy and suave in a black lace work kurta and trousers. A sequin stripe embroidered jacket will make this look understated yet statement-worthy. You can also reuse the jacket on other occasions as you can't go wrong in sequins.

Shimmer style

Slip into a silver and black ombré kurta and team it with straight-cut black pants for the after-party(Photo: Instagram)

Who said a groom's after party look has to be basic? Choose to shimmer in the night after all your wedding festivities. Slip into a silver and black ombré kurta and team it with straight-cut black pants.

Take a short cut

Like cricketer Hardik Pandya, opt for a yellow short kurta with white embroidery and pair it with a white pyjama(Photo: Instagram)

Want to try something different? Jump on the trending short kurta style for the haldi ceremony. Like cricketer Hardik Pandya, opt for a yellow short kurta with white embroidery and pair it with a white pyjama. The bandhgala style collar caps off the look effortlessly.

Mirroring the night away

For the sangeet, opt for a mirror work kurta in a dark shade(Photo: Instagram)

For the sangeet, channel the main character energy in you and opt for a mirror work kurta in a dark shade. Take the drama a notch higher in a fully embroidered jacket that is perfect to show off all your dance moves. Finish off with black wide legged pants.

Pastel play

For the day time wedding festivities, choose a pastel-hued kurta set like actor Vijay Devarakonda(Photo: Instagram)

For the day time wedding festivities, choose a pastel-hued kurta set like actor Vijay Devarakonda. With asymmetrical tassels and a collared neckline, the kurta can be elevated with a matching embellished blazer for an Indo-Western look. The fusion will surely get you compliments and good pictures!

Traditional take

For the main wedding function, choose an ivory sherwani(Photo: Instagram)

For the main wedding function, choose an ivory sherwani. It can be reused and restyled for other occasions. While you keep the fit traditional, opt for a belt in the same pattern and a dupatta to exude royal vibes.