Glam up for Gudi Padwa à la these Bollywood celebrities
On the spring festival of Gudi Padwa today, which marks the start of the Maharashtrian New Year, here’s how to ace the quintessential ethnic look easily
Blue rule
Like actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, stick to the traditions and don a handwoven peacock blue Paithani saree for the festival. Cap off with soft curls, Kolhapuri Saaj jewellery, a nath and chandrakor bindi.
Lush in tissue
Keep it regal as a newlywed in a blush pink tissue saree like actor Janhvi Kapoor. Close off on a soft aesthetic with pink blush, nude lips and a dainty choker.
Golden magic
With a mix of tissue and velvet fabrics, actor Karisma Kapoor’s golden ethnic dress adorned with intricate zardozi, thread and sequin embroidery is perfect for a work to home celebrations look. Emulate it with a choker and an ambada for the hair.
Pastel delight
Take a cue from actor Pooja Hegde and wear a pastel blue silk saree with intricate flowers and leaves weaved on the borders and pallu. Jhumkas, a gajra bun and tanmani jewellery to finish.
Reigning in red
For the festivities, keep it classy and elegant in a red anarkali suit set like actor Sonam A Kapoor for a functional fit. Cap off with a gold-plated thushi on the neck and wavyhair.