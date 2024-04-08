 Glam up for Gudi Padwa à la these Bollywood celebrities - Hindustan Times
Glam up for Gudi Padwa à la these Bollywood celebrities

ByShweta Sunny
Apr 08, 2024 06:36 PM IST

On the spring festival of Gudi Padwa today, which marks the start of the Maharashtrian New Year, here’s how to ace the quintessential ethnic look easily

Blue rule

Janhvi Kapoor in a blush pink tissue saree(Photo: Instagram)
Madhuri Dixit Nene in a handwoven peacock blue Paithani saree (Photo: Instagram)
Madhuri Dixit Nene in a handwoven peacock blue Paithani saree (Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, stick to the traditions and don a handwoven peacock blue Paithani saree for the festival. Cap off with soft curls, Kolhapuri Saaj jewellery, a nath and chandrakor bindi.

Lush in tissue

Janhvi Kapoor in a blush pink tissue saree (Photo: Instagram)
Keep it regal as a newlywed in a blush pink tissue saree like actor Janhvi Kapoor. Close off on a soft aesthetic with pink blush, nude lips and a dainty choker.

Golden magic

Karisma Kapoor dons a golden ethnic dress adorned with intricate zardozi, thread and sequin embroidery(Photo: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor dons a golden ethnic dress adorned with intricate zardozi, thread and sequin embroidery(Photo: Instagram)

With a mix of tissue and velvet fabrics, actor Karisma Kapoor’s golden ethnic dress adorned with intricate zardozi, thread and sequin embroidery is perfect for a work to home celebrations look. Emulate it with a choker and an ambada for the hair.

Pastel delight

Pooja Hegde wears a pastel blue silk saree with intricate flowers and leaves weaved on the borders and pallu(Photo: Instagram)
Pooja Hegde wears a pastel blue silk saree with intricate flowers and leaves weaved on the borders and pallu(Photo: Instagram)

Take a cue from actor Pooja Hegde and wear a pastel blue silk saree with intricate flowers and leaves weaved on the borders and pallu. Jhumkas, a gajra bun and tanmani jewellery to finish.

Reigning in red

Sonam A Kapoor in a red anarkali suit set (Photo: Instagram)
Sonam A Kapoor in a red anarkali suit set (Photo: Instagram)

For the festivities, keep it classy and elegant in a red anarkali suit set like actor Sonam A Kapoor for a functional fit. Cap off with a gold-plated thushi on the neck and wavyhair.

HTCity Showstoppers / Glam up for Gudi Padwa à la these Bollywood celebrities
