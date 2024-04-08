Glam up for Gudi Padwa à la these Bollywood celebrities

Blue rule Janhvi Kapoor in a blush pink tissue saree(Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, stick to the traditions and don a handwoven peacock blue Paithani saree for the festival. Cap off with soft curls, Kolhapuri Saaj jewellery, a nath and chandrakor bindi.

Lush in tissue

Keep it regal as a newlywed in a blush pink tissue saree like actor Janhvi Kapoor. Close off on a soft aesthetic with pink blush, nude lips and a dainty choker.

Golden magic

With a mix of tissue and velvet fabrics, actor Karisma Kapoor’s golden ethnic dress adorned with intricate zardozi, thread and sequin embroidery is perfect for a work to home celebrations look. Emulate it with a choker and an ambada for the hair.

Pastel delight

Take a cue from actor Pooja Hegde and wear a pastel blue silk saree with intricate flowers and leaves weaved on the borders and pallu. Jhumkas, a gajra bun and tanmani jewellery to finish.

Reigning in red

For the festivities, keep it classy and elegant in a red anarkali suit set like actor Sonam A Kapoor for a functional fit. Cap off with a gold-plated thushi on the neck and wavyhair.