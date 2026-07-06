For nearly 150 years, Wimbledon has insisted that players step onto the grass dressed almost entirely in white. The tradition remains unchanged, but today's athletes are finding increasingly creative ways to make the look their own. From Naomi Osaka's Japanese-inspired ensemble to Novak Djokovic's heritage-infused blazer, Wimbledon 2026 has shown that style and self-expression can thrive even under one of sport's strictest dress codes.

What is Wimbledon’s all-white dress code?

How players are reinventing Wimbledon’s iconic whites

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Wimbledon’s iconic all-white dress code dates back to the founding of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 1877, when wearing white was considered proper tennis etiquette. However, the rule became far stricter after a memorable moment involving Brazilian tennis star Maria Bueno in 1962. Returning to Centre Court after an injury break, Bueno appeared to be wearing an all-white outfit. But when she served, spectators realised her dress was lined in pink, and she was wearing matching pink underwear, prompting audible gasps around the court. The incident reportedly displeased club officials, and in the years that followed, Wimbledon formalised its famously strict all-white clothing policy for players.

Today, competitors are required to wear almost entirely white clothing, with only minimal trims of colour permitted, making it one of the tournament’s most enduring traditions, but there are many who have added personal touches to the style.

Players who are breaking the rules

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{{^usCountry}} Naomi Osaka turned heads in a custom all-white Hana Yagi ensemble inspired by Japanese ceremonial dress. The look, influenced by Kill Bill and created as a tribute to Japan, was one of Wimbledon’s standout fashion moments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naomi Osaka turned heads in a custom all-white Hana Yagi ensemble inspired by Japanese ceremonial dress. The look, influenced by Kill Bill and created as a tribute to Japan, was one of Wimbledon’s standout fashion moments. {{/usCountry}}

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Marta Kostyuk’s lace-detailed white dress became one of Wimbledon’s most talked-about looks. The limited-edition Wilson design featured an open-front lace overlay paired with a matching cropped top for a modern layered effect.

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Coco Gauff brought high fashion to Centre Court in a custom all-white collaboration between New Balance and Miu Miu, featuring a pleated skirt, cropped jacket and delicate scalloped detailing inspired by classic coquette style.

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Novak Djokovic marked his 20th Wimbledon appearance in a custom Lacoste blazer inspired by 1920s tennis tailoring. The bespoke design featured a hand-embroidered crest and personal details celebrating his Serbian heritage and family.

Serena Williams returned to singles competition in a coordinated all-white Nike ensemble, with her sparkling gem-encrusted manicure and 14-carat engagement ring adding a glamorous finishing touch.

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