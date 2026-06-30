How to DIY your tie into a belt this summer

Forget the necktie's usual desk-bound life because this season it's migrating south, cinched around or above the waist as an unlikely belt. The “How to wear a tie this summer” trend takes a classic menswear staple and repurposes it as a statement accessory for everything from strapless tops to flowing skirts.

Turn a necktie into a trendy belt

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Part of the appeal is accessibility. A vintage or borrowed tie costs far less than a designer belt, and the look leans into the broader menswear-as-womenswear movement that's been building all this while: boyfriend blazers, oversized shirting, and now ties.

Fashion creator Elli Kyparissi shares a simple hack.

Pin the tie's blade with a small safety pin along the back

Wrap it around or above your waist, positioning the tie so that the pinned end leads, and bring the other end around to meet at the front (or side) like a belt, and take the tail of the tie and put it through the safety pin to create a small loop-and-tail detail

Now, take the tail and tug it backwards, right before the pin insertion, creating an inverted look of the classic necktie knot

Let that tail hang loose, and you are ready for that effortless chic summer look!

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{{^usCountry}} (Written by Diya Agrawal) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Written by Diya Agrawal) {{/usCountry}}

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