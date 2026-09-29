How to give your hair a festive trail

Looking for a festive hair upgrade? Skip the usual clips and pins and turn your bangles into a pretty, jewellery-like trail through your hair.

Your bangles can do more than accessorise your wrists (instagram/nisha_makeover06)

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Section your hair: Take two handfuls of hair from both sides of your parting and tie them at the back of your head at the crown. This will be the foundation of this hairstyle.

Thread the first bangle: Pull the section of hair through a bangle and let it sit a little below the roots.

Add more bangles: Thread additional bangles through the same section, placing them one below the other to create a jewellery-like trail through the length of your hair.

Create the detail: Gently pull and arrange your hair through the bangles so they sit securely and the section looks neat.

Secure it: Use a few bobby pins at the base or along each section, where needed. Finish with hairspray to keep it in place.

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