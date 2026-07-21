How to wear statement prints without trying too hard

Big prints are back. From JLo’s red baroque co-ord in Sicily to Selena Gomez’s tonal paisley set, celebrities are proving one thing: statement prints are the easiest way to look dressed-up and effortless at the same time. But big prints can also go wrong fast. The trick isn’t to wear more. It’s to wear it right.

1. Let one piece do the talking

Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez show how to nail statement prints (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When your outfit is loud, let everything else whisper. If you’re wearing a bold printed co-ord, keep your accessories neutral. Think nude heels, a solid bag, and minimal jewelry. JLo paired her Dolce & Gabbana baroque set with all-white accessories. Selena kept it to soft gold and earthy tones. The moment you add a printed bag or bright lipstick, the look gets messy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

2. Fit is non-negotiable

{{^usCountry}} A statement print with a bad fit looks like a costume. With good tailoring, it looks luxury. The safest silhouettes: matching co-ords with a defined waist, wrap dresses, or high-waist pants with a crop top. The structure balances the volume of the print and keeps it polished. 3. Pull colors from the print {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A statement print with a bad fit looks like a costume. With good tailoring, it looks luxury. The safest silhouettes: matching co-ords with a defined waist, wrap dresses, or high-waist pants with a crop top. The structure balances the volume of the print and keeps it polished. 3. Pull colors from the print {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Don’t introduce new colors. Pick one shade that’s already in the print and repeat it in your shoes or bag. Red and white print? Go white. Dark tonal paisley? Go tan or black. This keeps the outfit cohesive instead of chaotic.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

4. Wear it in the right place

Statement prints thrive on vacation, at brunches, fashion events, and travel content. That’s where they feel natural. Save the solids for the boardroom and formal dinners. Prints are for celebration and memory-making. Statement prints work when you get out of their way. Keep the fit sharp, the accessories quiet, and your energy confident.