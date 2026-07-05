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Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Best celebrity guest looks

Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and more brought designer glamour to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's black-tie wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Published on: Jul 05, 2026 07:55 PM IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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There may not be any official pictures of bride Taylor Swift just yet, but her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce was nothing short of a celebrity style parade. From Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba, here’s who wore what to the black-tie celebration at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Here’s a dekko.

(L-R) Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid turn up in style for singer Taylor Swift's wedding in NYC.
(L-R) Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid turn up in style for singer Taylor Swift's wedding in NYC.

Taylor Swift’s best friend, singer Selena Gomez, exuded old Hollywood glamour as she shimmered in an embellished Oscar de la Renta gown.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid embraced soft glamour in a blush pink beaded Wiederhoeft gown with a sleek, sculpted silhouette.

Singer Camila Cabello brought a romantic pop of colour in a striking red lace gown by Zimmermann.

Actor Dakota Johnson proved the little black dress never goes out of style in a sophisticated Valentino halter gown.

Actor Bradley Cooper kept it on-theme as he looked suave and timeless in a classic black tuxedo.

Singer Ed Sheeran broke away from traditional black tie in a turquoise paisley suit, while his wife Cherry Seaborn complemented him in a vibrant orange Etro gown.

Actor Jessica Alba made a dazzling entrance in a custom Prada ensemble featuring a black halter bodice and a shimmering gold sequinned skirt.

 
taylor swiftgigi hadidjennifer lopezselena gomezfashion
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