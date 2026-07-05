Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Best celebrity guest looks

There may not be any official pictures of bride Taylor Swift just yet, but her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce was nothing short of a celebrity style parade. From Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba, here’s who wore what to the black-tie celebration at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Here’s a dekko.

(L-R) Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid turn up in style for singer Taylor Swift's wedding in NYC.

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Taylor Swift’s best friend, singer Selena Gomez, exuded old Hollywood glamour as she shimmered in an embellished Oscar de la Renta gown.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid embraced soft glamour in a blush pink beaded Wiederhoeft gown with a sleek, sculpted silhouette.

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{{^usCountry}} Singer Jennifer Lopez brought drama in a black velvet Bach Mai dress that came with a vinyl skirt bodice. She paired the all-black look with diamond jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singer Jennifer Lopez brought drama in a black velvet Bach Mai dress that came with a vinyl skirt bodice. She paired the all-black look with diamond jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

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Singer Camila Cabello brought a romantic pop of colour in a striking red lace gown by Zimmermann.

Actor Dakota Johnson proved the little black dress never goes out of style in a sophisticated Valentino halter gown.

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Actor Bradley Cooper kept it on-theme as he looked suave and timeless in a classic black tuxedo.

Singer Ed Sheeran broke away from traditional black tie in a turquoise paisley suit, while his wife Cherry Seaborn complemented him in a vibrant orange Etro gown.

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Actor Jessica Alba made a dazzling entrance in a custom Prada ensemble featuring a black halter bodice and a shimmering gold sequinned skirt.