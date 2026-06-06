It’s oxblood season again

The once-viral oxblood lip is back in focus, bringing deeper, moodier shades into beauty conversations once again. After several seasons dominated by nudes and barely-there makeup, colour is gradually returning to the spotlight. First came flushed blush and glossy lids; now, the statement lip is making a comeback, led by oxblood.

The dark lip that went viral

The comeback of oxblood is strongly connected to nostalgia.

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The wine-toned shade is not new. Oxblood — a deep red with brown undertones — was a defining beauty trend of the late 2010s, appearing across social media, fashion campaigns, and red carpets before minimalist makeup pushed it aside.

Richa Agarwal, makeup and beauty expert, says, “People are getting bored with only nude and minimal makeup looks and are again experimenting with richer, bolder lip colours that instantly make the face look more glamorous and powerful. Darker lips also photograph very well, which is why they are trending on Instagram, red carpets, fashion shoots and beauty reels.”

A comeback rooted in nostalgia

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{{^usCountry}} According to Agarwal, rich reds, wines and maroons have long been associated with glamour in Indian beauty culture. Actors such as Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Rekha, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit frequently wore these shades, while the late 1990s and early 2000s saw burgundy lips and brown liners gain popularity through stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu. Oxblood gets a 2026 spin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Agarwal, rich reds, wines and maroons have long been associated with glamour in Indian beauty culture. Actors such as Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Rekha, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit frequently wore these shades, while the late 1990s and early 2000s saw burgundy lips and brown liners gain popularity through stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu. Oxblood gets a 2026 spin {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Today, these shades are making a comeback because fashion and beauty are going through a strong vintage and Y2K revival phase,” says Agarwal. “But this time, it’s not about recreating the past. Back then, lips were sharply lined and matte, whereas now the look is softer, fresher and more natural.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today, these shades are making a comeback because fashion and beauty are going through a strong vintage and Y2K revival phase,” says Agarwal. “But this time, it’s not about recreating the past. Back then, lips were sharply lined and matte, whereas now the look is softer, fresher and more natural.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recent celebrity appearances reflect the shift. Actor Kareena Kapoor paired an oxblood lip with an all-red ensemble for an awards event, while Ananya Panday opted for a deeper, brown-toned variation in a recent magazine shoot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recent celebrity appearances reflect the shift. Actor Kareena Kapoor paired an oxblood lip with an all-red ensemble for an awards event, while Ananya Panday opted for a deeper, brown-toned variation in a recent magazine shoot. {{/usCountry}}

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The shade has also appeared internationally. At the Met Gala 2026, Claire Foy wore a deep berry-red lip with a black veiled ensemble. Singer Sabrina Carpenter sported a custom oxblood-toned lip at Lollapalooza South America, while makeup artist Sam Visser paired glossy oxblood lips with smoky eyes at the Gucci Cruise show.

How to wear oxblood in 2026

Prep is everything: Hydrated, smooth lips help deeper shades apply evenly.

Diffuse the edges: Skip harsh outlines and softly blend lip liner for a more contemporary finish.

Balance the face: Keep skin fresh and eye makeup minimal to let the lip remain the focal point.

Play with texture: Satin, gloss and matte finishes can all work, depending on the look.

Colour theory: Oxblood suits a wide range of skin tones. Brown- or copper-based versions often complement medium and deeper complexions, while berry- or plum-toned shades can work well on cooler undertones.

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