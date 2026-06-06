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It’s oxblood season again

The once-viral shade returns, bringing deeper, moodier lips back into focus. 

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 11:06 am IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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The once-viral oxblood lip is back in focus, bringing deeper, moodier shades into beauty conversations once again. After several seasons dominated by nudes and barely-there makeup, colour is gradually returning to the spotlight. First came flushed blush and glossy lids; now, the statement lip is making a comeback, led by oxblood.

The dark lip that went viral

The comeback of oxblood is strongly connected to nostalgia.

The wine-toned shade is not new. Oxblood — a deep red with brown undertones — was a defining beauty trend of the late 2010s, appearing across social media, fashion campaigns, and red carpets before minimalist makeup pushed it aside.

Richa Agarwal, makeup and beauty expert, says, “People are getting bored with only nude and minimal makeup looks and are again experimenting with richer, bolder lip colours that instantly make the face look more glamorous and powerful. Darker lips also photograph very well, which is why they are trending on Instagram, red carpets, fashion shoots and beauty reels.”

A comeback rooted in nostalgia

The shade has also appeared internationally. At the Met Gala 2026, Claire Foy wore a deep berry-red lip with a black veiled ensemble. Singer Sabrina Carpenter sported a custom oxblood-toned lip at Lollapalooza South America, while makeup artist Sam Visser paired glossy oxblood lips with smoky eyes at the Gucci Cruise show.

How to wear oxblood in 2026

  • Prep is everything: Hydrated, smooth lips help deeper shades apply evenly.
  • Diffuse the edges: Skip harsh outlines and softly blend lip liner for a more contemporary finish.
  • Balance the face: Keep skin fresh and eye makeup minimal to let the lip remain the focal point.
  • Play with texture: Satin, gloss and matte finishes can all work, depending on the look.
  • Colour theory: Oxblood suits a wide range of skin tones. Brown- or copper-based versions often complement medium and deeper complexions, while berry- or plum-toned shades can work well on cooler undertones.

 
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