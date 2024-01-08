Janhvi Kapoor to Sharvari: Jump on the corset craze like these celebs for the shaadi season
With the wedding season in full glory, skip the traditional blouses and take the sensual way out in sculpting and dreamy corsets
GREEN GALA
Take inspo from actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and don a lime green saree for the mehendi event. Featuring an embellished corset blouse with the ruffle saree, it’s equal parts playful and glamorous.
FUNCTIONAL FOR THE WIN
Want to keep it functional yet glamorous for the after-party? Opt for a two-piece look like actor Janhvi Kapoor consisting of a sparkly, off-shoulder corset bodice and a floor-length gathered skirt.
FUSION FIX
Like actor Tara Sutaria, choose the regal yet modern route for the sangeet
night in an intricately embroidered bronze corset top, a draped skirt and an embellished cape jacket. Glossy lips, smokey eyes and chaandbalis to close off.
LEHENGA LOVE
Attending a white wedding? Make an ethereal entry in a white lehenga set like actor Mrunal Thakur. Slip into a strapless white corset top and lehenga skirt, and pump up the look with emerald jewellery and soft curls for a flirty finish.
REIGNING IN RED
Snatch up your cocktail party look in a sizzling red corset blouse and asymmetrical skirt look like actor Rakul Preet Singh. Top off the fiery fit with a layered chainlink gold necklace, a bracelet, statement rings and stilettos.
ELEGANT EASE
Like actor Sharvari, pick a structured saree gown for the reception party. With a heart-shaped structured corset bodice, the mauve number also includes an attached pallu falling from the shoulder. Cap off with minimal accessories and a dewy glam.