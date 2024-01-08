close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Showstoppers / Janhvi Kapoor to Sharvari: Jump on the corset craze like these celebs for the shaadi season

Janhvi Kapoor to Sharvari: Jump on the corset craze like these celebs for the shaadi season

ByShweta Sunny
Jan 08, 2024 05:37 PM IST

With the wedding season in full glory, skip the traditional blouses and take the sensual way out in sculpting and dreamy corsets

GREEN GALA

Janhvi Kapoor in a sparkly, off-shoulder corset bodice(Photo: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor in a sparkly, off-shoulder corset bodice(Photo: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a lime green embellished corset blouse (Photo: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a lime green embellished corset blouse (Photo: Instagram)

Take inspo from actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and don a lime green saree for the mehendi event. Featuring an embellished corset blouse with the ruffle saree, it’s equal parts playful and glamorous.

FUNCTIONAL FOR THE WIN

Janhvi Kapoor in a sparkly, off-shoulder corset bodice(Photo: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor in a sparkly, off-shoulder corset bodice(Photo: Instagram)

Want to keep it functional yet glamorous for the after-party? Opt for a two-piece look like actor Janhvi Kapoor consisting of a sparkly, off-shoulder corset bodice and a floor-length gathered skirt.

FUSION FIX

Tara Sutaria chose an intricately embroidered bronze corset top (Photo: Instagram)
Tara Sutaria chose an intricately embroidered bronze corset top (Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Tara Sutaria, choose the regal yet modern route for the sangeet
night in an intricately embroidered bronze corset top, a draped skirt and an embellished cape jacket. Glossy lips, smokey eyes and chaandbalis to close off.

LEHENGA LOVE

Mrunal Thakur wore a strapless white corset top (Photo: Instagram)
Mrunal Thakur wore a strapless white corset top (Photo: Instagram)

Attending a white wedding? Make an ethereal entry in a white lehenga set like actor Mrunal Thakur. Slip into a strapless white corset top and lehenga skirt, and pump up the look with emerald jewellery and soft curls for a flirty finish.

REIGNING IN RED

Rakul Preet Singh in a sizzling red corset blouse (Photo: Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh in a sizzling red corset blouse (Photo: Instagram)

Snatch up your cocktail party look in a sizzling red corset blouse and asymmetrical skirt look like actor Rakul Preet Singh. Top off the fiery fit with a layered chainlink gold necklace, a bracelet, statement rings and stilettos.

ELEGANT EASE

Sharvari in a heart-shaped structured corset gown(Photo: Instagram)
Sharvari in a heart-shaped structured corset gown(Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Sharvari, pick a structured saree gown for the reception party. With a heart-shaped structured corset bodice, the mauve number also includes an attached pallu falling from the shoulder. Cap off with minimal accessories and a dewy glam.

