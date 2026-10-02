...
...
Next Story

Jennifer Lopez channels chocolate-toned glam in Paris

Jennifer Lopez braved the rain at Paris Fashion Week as she arrived in a chocolate toned ensemble for Stella McCartney’s SS27 show.

Published on: Oct 2, 2026, 11:11:26 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez brought a dramatic monochrome look to the front row at Stella McCartney’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week, braving the rain with an umbrella in hand.

JLo at Paris Fashion Week
JLo at Paris Fashion Week

The 57-year-old singer-actor, opted for rich chocolate-brown tones, pairing a sculpted midi dress with a sweeping, floor-length faux-fur coat. She completed the look with a black veil and sat front row as the British designer unveiled her latest collection on September 30.

 
paris fashion weekfashionjennifer lopez
Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Jennifer Lopez channels chocolate-toned glam in Paris
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks