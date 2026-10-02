Jennifer Lopez channels chocolate-toned glam in Paris

Jennifer Lopez brought a dramatic monochrome look to the front row at Stella McCartney’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week, braving the rain with an umbrella in hand.

JLo at Paris Fashion Week

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The 57-year-old singer-actor, opted for rich chocolate-brown tones, pairing a sculpted midi dress with a sweeping, floor-length faux-fur coat. She completed the look with a black veil and sat front row as the British designer unveiled her latest collection on September 30.