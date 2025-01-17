Khushi Kapoor, Jahanvi Kapoor, Keerthy Suresh and more give inspiration for floral wedding hairstyles

When it comes to the grandeur of the big fat Indian wedding, no detail is too small — and that includes hairstyling. Flowers have a timeless charm and are an essential part of Indian bridal adornments. From intricate gajras of jasmine to bold marigold halos, floral embellishments can elevate any hairstyle into a statement of beauty. The trend of braided buns adorned with roses or cascading floral strands has made its way from classic ceremonies to modern-day wedding extravaganzas. This story dives into how our celebrities are acting as inspiration for flowers that can make heads turn at Indian weddings. Wedding hairstyles to take inspiration for your next shaadi party

Go the classic way

When they say old is gold, fashionistas definitely mean wrapping a string of flowers to your bun. Instead of mogras, opt for pink (flower name) like actor Keerthy Suresh.

A waterfall

On bridesmaid duties and need your hair out of your face but looking cute? Take inspo from actor Raashii Khanna who tied her hair in a half up hairdo and curled it for a waterfall effect. Add sprigs of tiny baby’s breath flower with cute pink floral accents to the do and you are sure to stun.

A maximalist dream

Kareema Barry (instagram)

Who knew that flowers could be clutch for a maximalist? Well, content creator Kareema Barry shows you how it’s done. With her long hair tied in a bun, she added varying sizes of white flowers to her updo, which featured milkmaid braids.

Bound by flowers

Jahanvi Kapoor (instagram)

Braids are an intrinsic part of Indian culture and can be recreated for several occasions. Actor Jahanvi Kapoor shows that it can be elevated for wedding functions too. Stick Mogras or champas into your braid or wrap a gajra around its length, and you are good to go.

Messy but cute

Haldi, mehendi or the sangeet, the big fat Indian wedding has several ceremonies and being short on time is bound to happen. Tie your hair in a messy but still cute updo like actor Kushi Kapoor and add a couple of flowers to make you photo-ready.