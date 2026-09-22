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Manipuri silk, Banarasi brocade and desi nostalgia: India’s fashion goes global

Three international fashion moments this week showed the many ways Indian craft and design are finding a place on the global stage

Updated on: Sep 22, 2026, 18:25:57 IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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From raw Manipuri silk captivating an Italian runway and pop icon Shakira performing in Banarasi brocade to an Indian brand debuting at London Fashion Week, here’s a look at India’s latest international fashion moments.

Lovebirds Studio takes desi nostalgia to LFW

Shakira shines in Banarasi brocade, and Lovebirds Studio takes desi nostalgia to LFW
Shakira shines in Banarasi brocade, and Lovebirds Studio takes desi nostalgia to LFW

Indian label Lovebirds, owned by Delhi-based designer couple Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna, debuted on the London Fashion Week calendar on September 21, with their Spring-Summer 2027 showcase, ’India: IYKYK’. They reimagined authentic Indian nostalgia into high fashion, subverting clichés using graphics inspired by the nostalgic ’Adarsh Balak’ (Ideal Boy) print alongside studio portrait backdrops in Chintz fabric. The standout footwear moment came in the form of elevated, heel-bound iterations of the classic hawai chappal (flip-flop), bringing quintessential Indian street style straight to the catwalk. The show was closed by model Kirandeep Chahal.

Manipur’s sericulture showcased in Milan

In a celebratory moment for North-East India on the global stage, Manipuri designer Robert Naorem opened an international fashion event at the Meliá Milano Hotel on September 20. Marking a decade of his label, Naorem collaborated with the Department of Sericulture, Government of Manipur, to present ‘Tapestry’, a 22-look masterclass blending indigenous Manipuri silks with modern tailoring.

Shakira shines in Banarasi brocade

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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