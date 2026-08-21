Margaret Qualley takes ‘naked trend’ to next level with sole-less sandals in London

Actor Margaret Qualley stole the spotlight at the world premiere of The Dog Stars on Thursday, August 20, taking red carpet fashion to extreme new lengths.

Margaret Qualley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Dog Stars' on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in London. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP) (AP Photo/Millie Turner)

Margaret Qualley arrives for the premiere of the film 'The Dog Stars' in London, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

Stepping out in London alongside co-star Jacob Elordi, the actor made headlines by turning fashion’s love for the minimalist naked aesthetic all the way down to her feet.

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Margaret Qualley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Dog Stars' on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in London. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

Styled by Danielle Goldberg, Qualley paired an inky, fringe-heavy Chanel LBD with the French fashion house’s viral sole-less “naked” sandals.

Featuring only a slight heel cap and thin black straps wrapped around her ankles, the design exposed her entire foot and matching black pedicure.

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