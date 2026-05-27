Naomi Osaka brings high-fashion drama to 2026 French Open

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka made a stunning, high-fashion statement on Day 3 of the 2026 French Open at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Germany's Laura Siegemund REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 28-year-old tennis star walked onto the red clay wearing a dramatic, all-black outfit designed by Swiss creator Kevin Germanier who is known for his high-end clothes with upcycled fabrics.

The outer layer featured a beaded sleeveless corset top paired with a long, pleated maxi skirt.

Japan's Naomi Osaka arrives on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to play her women's singles match against Germany's Laura Siegemund on day 3 of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Before her first-round match, Osaka removed the black layers to reveal a custom, glittering gold Nike tennis dress underneath, covered in rows of shiny sequins. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before her first-round match, Osaka removed the black layers to reveal a custom, glittering gold Nike tennis dress underneath, covered in rows of shiny sequins. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates her victory at the end of her women's singles match against Germany's Laura Siegemund on day 3 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (AFP)

{{^usCountry}} Osaka won the game and in post-match interviews said, “I felt like I looked like the Eiffel Tower at night, when it’s bright. When the sun hits the dress, it reflects a lot. So I was a little scared that the umpire was going to kick me off the court. I got two backup normal Nike dresses. Thank God I didn’t have to wear them {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Osaka won the game and in post-match interviews said, “I felt like I looked like the Eiffel Tower at night, when it’s bright. When the sun hits the dress, it reflects a lot. So I was a little scared that the umpire was going to kick me off the court. I got two backup normal Nike dresses. Thank God I didn’t have to wear them {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON