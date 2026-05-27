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Naomi Osaka brings high-fashion drama to 2026 French Open

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka brought high-fashion drama to the 2026 French Open at Court Suzanne Lenglen

Published on: May 27, 2026 02:04 pm IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka made a stunning, high-fashion statement on Day 3 of the 2026 French Open at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Germany's Laura Siegemund REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)

The 28-year-old tennis star walked onto the red clay wearing a dramatic, all-black outfit designed by Swiss creator Kevin Germanier who is known for his high-end clothes with upcycled fabrics.

The outer layer featured a beaded sleeveless corset top paired with a long, pleated maxi skirt.

Japan's Naomi Osaka arrives on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to play her women's singles match against Germany's Laura Siegemund on day 3 of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (AFP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates her victory at the end of her women's singles match against Germany's Laura Siegemund on day 3 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (AFP)
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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