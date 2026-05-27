Naomi Osaka brings high-fashion drama to 2026 French Open
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka brought high-fashion drama to the 2026 French Open at Court Suzanne Lenglen
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka made a stunning, high-fashion statement on Day 3 of the 2026 French Open at Court Suzanne Lenglen.
The 28-year-old tennis star walked onto the red clay wearing a dramatic, all-black outfit designed by Swiss creator Kevin Germanier who is known for his high-end clothes with upcycled fabrics.
The outer layer featured a beaded sleeveless corset top paired with a long, pleated maxi skirt.
Before her first-round match, Osaka removed the black layers to reveal a custom, glittering gold Nike tennis dress underneath, covered in rows of shiny sequins.{{/usCountry}}
Before her first-round match, Osaka removed the black layers to reveal a custom, glittering gold Nike tennis dress underneath, covered in rows of shiny sequins.{{/usCountry}}
Osaka won the game and in post-match interviews said, “I felt like I looked like the Eiffel Tower at night, when it’s bright. When the sun hits the dress, it reflects a lot. So I was a little scared that the umpire was going to kick me off the court. I got two backup normal Nike dresses. Thank God I didn’t have to wear them{{/usCountry}}
Osaka won the game and in post-match interviews said, “I felt like I looked like the Eiffel Tower at night, when it’s bright. When the sun hits the dress, it reflects a lot. So I was a little scared that the umpire was going to kick me off the court. I got two backup normal Nike dresses. Thank God I didn’t have to wear them{{/usCountry}}