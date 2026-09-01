Naomi Osaka's hip hop tribute at US Open

Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka turned Arthur Ashe Stadium into her personal runway once again, stepping onto the court for her opening night match in an ensemble paying direct tribute to NBA legend Allen Iverson.
Styled by her longtime “image architect” Law Roach, Osaka collaborated with streetwear label Who Decides War and Nike for the head-turning moment.
The 28-year-old tennis star brought 2000s basketball culture straight to Queens, blending high-fashion drama with iconic court-side nostalgia.
Osaka arrived wearing a custom, gray French hoodie paired with a white tulle skirt. Look closely and you’d spot real newspaper-style clippings chronicling key milestones of her own career printed across the fabric.{{/usCountry}}
Osaka arrived wearing a custom, gray French hoodie paired with a white tulle skirt. Look closely and you’d spot real newspaper-style clippings chronicling key milestones of her own career printed across the fabric.{{/usCountry}}
She accessorised with curved geometric cornrows, a red-and-black elastic headband, a solid black sleeve on her right arm, a thick red band on her left forearm, and red athletic tape wrapped around her finger- all signature trademarks of the NBA Hall-of-Famer.