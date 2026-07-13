Barely-there nails are dominating celebrity manicures and we are here for it! Here's a look at the no-nails nail trend

From Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber’s glossy, almost-bare nails to the Kapoor baddies - Sonam, Shanaya, Khushi, and Janhvi - sporting natural nails for Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations, fashion’s perennial It girls are making a strong case for the manicure you can barely see.

At The Odyssey's London premiere, Anne Hathaway kept it clean in a Dior couture gown with a Japanese manicure. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas honoured the all-white code at Wimbledon, flaunting clean, natural nails. (Instagram)

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This comes after seasons of chrome finishes, cat-eye nails, charms and dramatic extensions ruling our manicure feeds and nailstragram. Now, the pendulum appears to be swinging towards sheer pinks, milky whites, skin-toned nudes and shorter, softly rounded shapes. Even when nail art does make an appearance, it is increasingly being done in neutral tones. In other words, no-makeup makeup now has a nail equivalent. Here's what experts say and how you can rock this look.

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The new clean-girl manicure

{{^usCountry}} “Just like no-makeup makeup, no-nail nails is the new trend,” says Radhika Soni, 30, who runs four nail studios in Delhi. According to her, one of the biggest shifts is towards Japanese manicures. “In Japanese manicures, there are no extensions. Paste is buffed into the bare nail to make it look shinier and healthier. There is no nail paint or top coat, just natural-looking nails,” she explains, adding that clients are increasingly asking for minimal nails that look clean rather than overtly decorated. “It looks very clean and classy. Clean girl aesthetic ke saath bhi it goes. Hailey Bieber is a large influence. Uske nails dekhke log aate hain. Right now, Anne Hathaway’s clean manicure look is also trending.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just like no-makeup makeup, no-nail nails is the new trend,” says Radhika Soni, 30, who runs four nail studios in Delhi. According to her, one of the biggest shifts is towards Japanese manicures. “In Japanese manicures, there are no extensions. Paste is buffed into the bare nail to make it look shinier and healthier. There is no nail paint or top coat, just natural-looking nails,” she explains, adding that clients are increasingly asking for minimal nails that look clean rather than overtly decorated. “It looks very clean and classy. Clean girl aesthetic ke saath bhi it goes. Hailey Bieber is a large influence. Uske nails dekhke log aate hain. Right now, Anne Hathaway’s clean manicure look is also trending.” {{/usCountry}}

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Popular finishes have not disappeared entirely, but the colour palette has softened. “Cat-eye and chrome nails are also being done, but more in nude shades,” Soni says. Soap nails (glossy, translucent nails in nude and milky tones) are another major request. “Everyone wants this because it looks very clean, aesthetic, polished and put together.”

From occasion wear to everyday style

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Ludhiana-based nail artist Mouli Negi, 21, believes the trend is also tied to how manicures have moved beyond weddings, festivals and special occasions: “Earlier, getting nails done was about occasions and dressing up. Now, it’s a regular thing, part of your everyday wardrobe and style. That has made shorter, more comfortable and versatile nails more appealing. Even on extensions, people are making it look natural. Almond remains one of the most popular shapes because its rounded tip makes it easier to carry every day.”

The appeal is simple, she explains: “People want basic, clean, minimal, chic nails. It’s also about an emphasis on a natural finish that will go with everyday clothes.” She adds that among the more fancy manicure requests, French nails are still dominating - but with a nuder, cooler base. “People are asking for nude shades or even just a pop of colour for the French tips, instead of regular white ones.”

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For promotions of Alpha, Alia Bhatt sported a themed French manicure with black tips. Meanwhile, Charlize Theron kept her nails natural for the promotions of The Odyssey, with carefully placed black accents for a touch of oomph.

When outfits get louder, nails quieten down

The shift also comes as Gen Z wardrobes embrace colour blocking, statement bags, jewellery and what Negi calls “chatpata fashion”.

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“If your outfit has statement pieces and jewellery and bag and accessories are also statement, then your nails just look busy and OTT,” she explains. “So clean nails just naturally match and go with every look and style.”

That may also explain why celebrities and fashion insiders are leading the move. Their outfits already do most of the talking; the manicure now simply finishes the look.

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The new status nail is not necessarily the longest, brightest or most embellished. It may just be short, healthy-looking, glossy and polished enough to make people wonder whether you are wearing anything at all.

How to do the clean-nail look at home Shape: File nails into a short almond, oval or softly rounded shape.

Prep: Soak briefly, push back the cuticles gently and buff lightly. Avoid over-buffing, which can thin and weaken the nails.

Polish: Apply one thin coat of sheer pink, beige or milky nude. Pick a shade close to your natural nail bed.

Gloss: Finish with a clear, high-shine glossy top coat. For a true no-polish look, use a nail buffer and cuticle oil instead.

Maintain: Moisturise your hands and apply cuticle oil daily. Clean, hydrated nails are the real foundation of the trend.

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