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Pamela Anderson brings colour and glamour to Venice Film Festival 2026

Pamela Anderson’s Venice Film Festival wardrobe went from liquid-satin yellow to dreamy lilac, pairing bold colour and drama with her signature no-makeup look.

Updated on: Sep 10, 2026, 14:10:53 IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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Pamela Anderson brought a vibrant fashion palette to the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, stepping out in everything from a dramatic yellow Carolina Herrera gown to a breezy blue Monse dress and a romantic coral-pink Oscar de la Renta number.

(L-R) Pamela Anderson in Calvin Klein and Carolina Herrera
(L-R) Pamela Anderson in Calvin Klein and Carolina Herrera

Across red carpets, photocalls and festival parties, the 59-year-old model-actor moved between old-Hollywood glamour, breezy daytime dressing and statement gowns at the gala, where she was presented the amfAR Award of Courage.

Old Hollywood with a twist

For the screening, Anderson went full red-carpet glamour in a liquid-satin Carolina Herrera gown from the label’s Spring 2019 collection. The vivid yellow number featured an off-shoulder neckline, dramatic sleeves and a sweeping train. She paired it with a diamond necklace and an Old Hollywood-inspired updo.

A breezy daytime turn

For the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement presentation, Anderson chose a lilac Carolina Herrera Resort 2027 look comprising a sheer chiffon cape and matching column skirt. She broke up the softness with tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses and leopard-print pumps.

A tangerine twist

At the amfAR Gala Venezia, where she received the Award of Courage, Anderson leaned into monochrome in a tangerine Calvin Klein Collection column gown. A floor-skimming matching shawl added drama, while classic curls and her minimal makeup kept the look from feeling overly styled.

A romantic flourish

For the Golden Globes x Aman Beverly Hills Cocktail Party, Anderson wore an Oscar de la Renta gown in a striking coral pink. The cape-effect silhouette draped asymmetrically over one shoulder and was secured with a jewelled hibiscus brooch. She kept the styling pared back with simple jewellery, platinum bed-head curls and her signature fresh-faced beauty look.

 
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